College Football AP Poll 15 Teams Up: Ole Miss Top 5, Bama Top 10
John Canady
Host · Writer
15) Arizona State Sun Devils | Trend: NR
Previous Rank: Unranked
Current Rank: 25
1) Oregon Ducks | Trend: +4
Previous Rank: 6
Current Rank: 2
2) Ole Miss Rebels | Trend: +9
Previous Rank: 13
Current Rank: 4
3) Oklahoma Sooners | Trend: +2
Previous Rank: 7
Current Rank: 5
4) Texas A&M Aggies | Trend: +3
Previous Rank: 9
Current Rank: 6
5) Indiana Hoosiers | Trend: +3
Previous Rank: 11
Current Rank: 8
6) Texas Longhorns | Trend: +1
Previous Rank: 10
Current Rank: 9
7) Alabama Crimson Tide | Trend: +7
Previous Rank: 17
Current Rank: 10
8) Texas Tech Red Raiders | Trend: +1
Previous Rank: 12
Current Rank: 11
9) Vanderbilt Commodores | Trend: +2
Previous Rank: 18
Current Rank: 16
10) Missouri Tigers | Trend: +1
Previous Rank: 20
Current Rank: 19
11) Notre Dame Fighting Irish | Trend: +1
Previous Rank: 22
Current Rank: 21
12) Illinois Fighting Illini | Trend: +1
Previous Rank: 23
Current Rank: 22
13) BYU Cougars | Trend: +2
Previous Rank: 25
Current Rank: 23
14) Virginia Cavaliers | Trend: NR
Previous Rank: Unranked
Current Rank: 24
