ESPN’s Updated Big Ten College Football Power Rankings Right Now
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
18) UCLA Bruins
Record: 0-4 | FPI: -6.8
1) Oregon Ducks
Record: 5-0 | FPI: 24.2
2) Ohio State Buckeyes
Record: 4-0 | FPI: 23.5
3) Indiana Hoosiers
Record: 5-0 | FPI: 21.1
4) USC Trojans
Record: 4-1 | FPI: 18.7
5) Penn State Nittany Lions
Record: 3-1 | FPI: 18.3
6) Michigan Wolverines
Record: 3-1 | FPI: 18.3
7) Nebraska Cornhuskers
Record: 3-1 | FPI: 14.1
8) Washington Huskies
Record: 3-1 | FPI: 11.0
9) Illinois Fighting Illini
Record: 4-1 | FPI: 9.7
10) Iowa Hawkeyes
Record: 3-2 | FPI: 9.5
11) Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Record: 3-2 | FPI: 5.1
12) Maryland Terrapins
Record: 4-0 | FPI: 5.0
13) Wisconsin Badgers
Record: 2-2 | FPI: 3.4
14) Minnesota Golden Gophers
Record: 3-1 | FPI: 2.7
15) Michigan State Spartans
Record: 3-1 | FPI: 1.9
16) Purdue Boilermakers
Record: 2-2 | FPI: -2.0
17) Northwestern Wildcats
Record: 2-2 | FPI: -3.3
