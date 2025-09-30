ESPN’s Updated SEC College Football Power Rankings Right Now
Sportsgrid Staff
Host · Writer
16) Kentucky Wildcats
Record: 2-2 | FPI: 4.8
1) Alabama Crimson Tide
Record: 3-1 | FPI: 23.1
2) Texas Longhorns
Record: 3-1 | FPI: 21.6
3) Georgia Bulldogs
Record: 3-1 | FPI: 20.8
4) Ole Miss Rebels
Record: 5-0 | FPI: 19.5
5) Tennessee Volunteers
Record: 4-1 | FPI: 18.1
6) Vanderbilt Commodores
Record: 5-0 | FPI: 16.5
7) Oklahoma Sooners
Record: 4-0 | FPI: 16.2
8) Texas A&M Aggies
Record: 4-0 | FPI: 16.0
9) Missouri Tigers
Record: 5-0 | FPI: 15.7
10) LSU Tigers
Record: 4-1 | FPI: 14.9
11) Auburn Tigers
Record: 3-2 | FPI: 12.7
12) South Carolina Gamecocks
Record: 3-2 | FPI: 10.5
13) Florida Gators
Record: 1-3 | FPI: 9.2
14) Mississippi State Bulldogs
Record: 4-1 | FPI: 7.7
15) Arkansas Razorbacks
Record: 2-3 | FPI: 7.4
