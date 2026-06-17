Ranking the Top 10 Indiana Football Fan Traditions

10. Hurts So Good

Sometimes you have to call your shot before the tradition is even established. But let me tell you, I was at the Rose Bowl when it felt like this was “born.” And I know, even with an upgraded fan experience over the past few years, the Hoosier fans are desperate for a tradition as play transitions to the fourth quarter. Well, enter John Cougar Mellencamp. It will be hard to ever beat that feeling in Southern California as the Hoosiers were stomping the former powerhouse program of the SEC and college football, but we’ll give it a try in Bloomington. I’m looking forward to belting it out once again.