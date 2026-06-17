Ranking the Top 10 Indiana Football Fan Traditions

8. Google Me
It seems every era of Indiana football has had its signature phrase, whether it be “Play 13”, “LEO”, etc. But few have resonated quite like the confident “well, it’s pretty simple, I win. Google me,” delivered by Curt Cignetti before ever having coached a game for the Hoosiers. T-shirts have been made, national television segments have been produced, and even a talking bobblehead that is now in the Bobblehead Hall of Fame delivers the iconic line. Talk to any Indiana fan on the street, and they’ll know ‘Google me.’