The Athletic Ranks Top 16 Quarterbacks in College Football Right Now

Signal-Caller Hierarchy: The Athletic’s Top College Football Quarterbacks by Tier
Projecting college quarterbacks is a high-stakes, unpredictable science, but every summer, The Athletic sits down with roughly three dozen coaches, general managers, personnel directors, and scouts across the FBS landscape to cut through the noise.
Using anonymous insights from front-office evaluators who study these signal-callers on film and face them on Saturdays, the second annual College QB Tiers index breaks down the top passers in the country. From former Division II transfers surging to the top of the SEC to blue-chip NFL prospects returning to chase a national title, this list isolates the players who truly dictate games.
Clear off your whiteboards and step into the film room, here is how the experts tier out the top 16 quarterbacks entering the 2026 college football season.