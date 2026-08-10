USA TODAY Ranks the Top 20 College Football Coaches Right Now

USA TODAY Ranks the Top 20 College Football Head Coaches for 2026
The midsummer heat is officially peaking, conference media days are taking over our feeds, and the return of Saturday football is finally within arm's reach. But before a single kickoff cuts through the autumn air, USA TODAY Sports assembled a 10-voter panel to completely tear down and recalibrate the college football coaching hierarchy for the 2026 season. After last year's unhinged expanded playoff chaos birthed a brand-new national champion and ignited a seismic coaching carousel across the country, the old coaching rulebook has officially been tossed out the window.
Between iconic program architects taking over blue-blood powerhouses and tactical masterminds getting well-earned flowers after storybook postseason runs, the upper echelon of sideline leaders looks dramatically different than it did just twelve months ago.
We audited the entire master index to examine the top 20 head coaches setting the gold standard in college football today. Strap in, because statistical analytics, career résumés, and modern portal mastery are colliding in a major way.