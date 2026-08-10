USA Today College Football Playoff Bracket Predictor: Projecting Every Game to the National Championship

We’ve officially mapped out USA TODAY's early 2026 College Football Playoff bracket predictions, but now it's your turn to weigh in!

The No. 1 Seed: Is Notre Dame deserving of the No. 1 overall seed based on their favorable independent schedule?

The Upset of the Round: Can Texas A&M actually go on the road to Bloomington and knock off defending champion Indiana?

The Title Game: Do you see Kirby Smart and Georgia capping off the season with another national championship trophy?