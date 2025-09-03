10 NFL Players You Shouldn’t Forget About In 2025
Host · Writer
Kansas City Chiefs: WR Jalen Royals
The 7th-round rookie running back Brashard Smith could also be mentioned here but I’m opting for 4th-round rookie receiver Royals. At the position for Patrick Mahomes, Rashee Rice is serving a 6-game suspension, Hollywood Brown has declined yearly since leaving Baltimore and as talented as Xavier Worthy is, I’m concerned about his ability to stay on the field due to his slight frame. Royals will have a role and gain Mahomes' trust sooner rather than later.
10 NFL Players You Shouldn’t Forget About In 2025
A lot has changed since last year with new acquisitions via trades, signings and draft picks. Some players can be overlooked in the midst of the madness. This is the case for a lot of second-year players with fans, media, and teams fawning over a team’s new acquisitions. Other players may have needed a change of scenery, time to develop, or an afterthought as a rookie. Here’s a look at 10 players that you should not forget about this season.
Carolina Panthers: TE Ja'Tavion Sanders
Sanders just missed being a top-100 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, going 101st overall. That speaks to how highly the Panthers thought about him as a prospect. Carolina has a basketball team of receiving options with the 6 '4 / 245 pound Sanders who has 4.6 speed, as well as their last two first-rounders, Xavier Legette (6' 1) and Tetairoa McMillan (6 '4).
Chicago Bears: RB Kyle Monangai
Don’t let the fact that Monangai went in the 7th round of this year's draft fool you. The rookie from Rutgers has legit NFL talent and will be in the mix with D’Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson in Chicago’s backfield. The trio are a perfect complement to each other’s skillsets.
Cincinnati Bengals: WR Andrei Iosivas
Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are stars, Jermaine Burton was a 3rd-round pick last year that has huge upside but character concerns, the team likes Charlie Jones and Mitchell Tinsley showed out in the preseason. Iosivas may not be the hot or buzzworthy name but he’s consistently improving and producing with 10 TDs over his first two seasons.
Dallas Cowboys: RB Jaydon Blue
The 5th-round rookie Blue is the best back on the Cowboys roster. Veteran Javonte Williams is a talented receiving option but it’s not if but rather when Blue becomes the lead back in Dallas. Behind the top two of Blue and Williams is veteran Miles Sanders. I have my doubts that Sanders would have even made the roster if rookie 7th-rounder Phil Mafah didn’t suffer an injury.
Denver Broncos: WR Marvin Mims Jr.
Courtland Sutton is a true talent and the number one option in the passing attack. The addition of tight end Evan Engram was a big, much needed move. While second-year receiver Troy Franklin is drawing rave reviews for his growth and there’s excitement about rookie 3rd-rounder Pat Bryant, it’s Mims Jr. that will be the main consistent receiver outside of Sutton.
Detroit Lions: WR Isaac TeSlaa
Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams are stars at the receiver position but the Lions needed an upgrade at their third position in the group. TeSlaa showed so well in the preseason that he made veteran receiver Tim Patrick expendable as the Lions shipped him to Jacksonville. TeSlaa has played consistently and doesn’t look like a rookie when he’s been on the field.
Green Bay Packers: RB MarShawn Lloyd
I considered Lloyd the second-best back in last year’s NFL draft after Blake Corum. He’s suffered injury after injury in his short career and is currently on the injured reserve. He should return after the first quarter of the season and as long as he can finally beat the injury bug, the wait will be worth it once he gets on the field.
Houston Texans: TE Cade Stover
Rookie receivers Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel as well as rookie running back Woody Marks have received most of the offseason love. They’re a talented trio to add to the offense but last year’s 4th-round pick, Stover, is an ascending talent. Dalton Schultz’s stay as the top tight end in Houston is milk. It has an expiration date as it’s only a matter of time before Stover moves to the top spot.
Indianapolis Colts: WR Adonai Mitchell
I didn’t only have a 1st-round grade on Mitchell heading into last year’s draft, I had a mid 1st-round grade on him. The Colts got real value by landing him in the 2nd-round of the 2024 draft. Some players are microwave ready, others need to go into the oven before they’re ready to cook. Mitchell needed a year to get to professional standards. He’ll be big for Indy this year.
Kansas City Chiefs: WR Jalen Royals
The 7th-round rookie running back Brashard Smith could also be mentioned here but I’m opting for 4th-round rookie receiver Royals. At the position for Patrick Mahomes, Rashee Rice is serving a 6-game suspension, Hollywood Brown has declined yearly since leaving Baltimore and as talented as Xavier Worthy is, I’m concerned about his ability to stay on the field due to his slight frame. Royals will have a role and gain Mahomes' trust sooner rather than later.
10 NFL Players You Shouldn’t Forget About In 2025
A lot has changed since last year with new acquisitions via trades, signings and draft picks. Some players can be overlooked in the midst of the madness. This is the case for a lot of second-year players with fans, media, and teams fawning over a team’s new acquisitions. Other players may have needed a change of scenery, time to develop, or an afterthought as a rookie. Here’s a look at 10 players that you should not forget about this season.