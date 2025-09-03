10 NFL Players You Shouldn’t Forget About In 2025

A lot has changed since last year with new acquisitions via trades, signings and draft picks. Some players can be overlooked in the midst of the madness. This is the case for a lot of second-year players with fans, media, and teams fawning over a team’s new acquisitions. Other players may have needed a change of scenery, time to develop, or an afterthought as a rookie. Here’s a look at 10 players that you should not forget about this season.