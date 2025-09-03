Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NFL · 5 hours ago

10 NFL Players You Shouldn’t Forget About In 2025

Host · Writer

  • Kansas City Chiefs: WR Jalen Royals

    The 7th-round rookie running back Brashard Smith could also be mentioned here but I’m opting for 4th-round rookie receiver Royals. At the position for Patrick Mahomes, Rashee Rice is serving a 6-game suspension, Hollywood Brown has declined yearly since leaving Baltimore and as talented as Xavier Worthy is, I’m concerned about his ability to stay on the field due to his slight frame. Royals will have a role and gain Mahomes' trust sooner rather than later.

  • Carolina Panthers: TE Ja'Tavion Sanders

    Sanders just missed being a top-100 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, going 101st overall. That speaks to how highly the Panthers thought about him as a prospect. Carolina has a basketball team of receiving options with the 6 '4 / 245 pound Sanders who has 4.6 speed, as well as their last two first-rounders, Xavier Legette (6' 1) and Tetairoa McMillan (6 '4).

  • Chicago Bears: RB Kyle Monangai

    Don’t let the fact that Monangai went in the 7th round of this year's draft fool you. The rookie from Rutgers has legit NFL talent and will be in the mix with D’Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson in Chicago’s backfield. The trio are a perfect complement to each other’s skillsets.

  • Cincinnati Bengals: WR Andrei Iosivas

    Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are stars, Jermaine Burton was a 3rd-round pick last year that has huge upside but character concerns, the team likes Charlie Jones and Mitchell Tinsley showed out in the preseason. Iosivas may not be the hot or buzzworthy name but he’s consistently improving and producing with 10 TDs over his first two seasons.

  • Dallas Cowboys: RB Jaydon Blue

    The 5th-round rookie Blue is the best back on the Cowboys roster. Veteran Javonte Williams is a talented receiving option but it’s not if but rather when Blue becomes the lead back in Dallas. Behind the top two of Blue and Williams is veteran Miles Sanders. I have my doubts that Sanders would have even made the roster if rookie 7th-rounder Phil Mafah didn’t suffer an injury.

  • Denver Broncos: WR Marvin Mims Jr.

    Courtland Sutton is a true talent and the number one option in the passing attack. The addition of tight end Evan Engram was a big, much needed move. While second-year receiver Troy Franklin is drawing rave reviews for his growth and there’s excitement about rookie 3rd-rounder Pat Bryant, it’s Mims Jr. that will be the main consistent receiver outside of Sutton.

  • Detroit Lions: WR Isaac TeSlaa

    Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams are stars at the receiver position but the Lions needed an upgrade at their third position in the group. TeSlaa showed so well in the preseason that he made veteran receiver Tim Patrick expendable as the Lions shipped him to Jacksonville. TeSlaa has played consistently and doesn’t look like a rookie when he’s been on the field.

  • Green Bay Packers: RB MarShawn Lloyd

    I considered Lloyd the second-best back in last year’s NFL draft after Blake Corum. He’s suffered injury after injury in his short career and is currently on the injured reserve. He should return after the first quarter of the season and as long as he can finally beat the injury bug, the wait will be worth it once he gets on the field.

  • Houston Texans: TE Cade Stover

    Rookie receivers Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel as well as rookie running back Woody Marks have received most of the offseason love. They’re a talented trio to add to the offense but last year’s 4th-round pick, Stover, is an ascending talent. Dalton Schultz’s stay as the top tight end in Houston is milk. It has an expiration date as it’s only a matter of time before Stover moves to the top spot.

  • Indianapolis Colts: WR Adonai Mitchell

    I didn’t only have a 1st-round grade on Mitchell heading into last year’s draft, I had a mid 1st-round grade on him. The Colts got real value by landing him in the 2nd-round of the 2024 draft. Some players are microwave ready, others need to go into the oven before they’re ready to cook. Mitchell needed a year to get to professional standards. He’ll be big for Indy this year.

  • Kansas City Chiefs: WR Jalen Royals

    The 7th-round rookie running back Brashard Smith could also be mentioned here but I’m opting for 4th-round rookie receiver Royals. At the position for Patrick Mahomes, Rashee Rice is serving a 6-game suspension, Hollywood Brown has declined yearly since leaving Baltimore and as talented as Xavier Worthy is, I’m concerned about his ability to stay on the field due to his slight frame. Royals will have a role and gain Mahomes' trust sooner rather than later.

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

NFL Best Bets: Jump on These Week 1 Player Props

NFL · 1 hour ago

Paul Connor

NFL Best Bets: Top 2 Betting Picks for Week 1

NFL · 3 hours ago

Gabriel Santiago

Easiest Early-Season NFL Schedules Bettors Should Back in 2025

NFL · 5 hours ago

John Canady

Toughest Early-Season NFL Schedules Bettors Should Fade in 2025

NFL · 5 hours ago

John Canady

Ranking the Top 45 NFL Tight Ends Ahead of 2025 NFL Season

NFL · 5 hours ago

John Canady

NFL Week 1: Predicting the 7-Team AFC Playoff Bracket

NFL · 6 hours ago

Grant White

NFL Week 1: Predicting the 7-Team NFC Playoff Bracket

NFL · 6 hours ago

Grant White

Predicting the 14-Team 2025 NFL Playoff Bracket Ahead of Week 1

NFL · 6 hours ago

Grant White

Ranking the Best Remaining 60 NFL Free Agents

NFL · 6 hours ago

Grant White

NFL: Final NFC Power Rankings Before Week One Kicks Off

NFL · 6 hours ago

Derek Antoine