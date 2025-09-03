Live NowLive
NFL · 4 hours ago

Easiest Early-Season NFL Schedules Bettors Should Back in 2025

John Canady

Host · Writer

  • 5) Arizona Cardinals

    The Arizona Cardinals didn't make a considerable amount of noise last season, but they proved to be competitive, especially when their offense finally began to click. With a full offseason of continuity and improved chemistry, mixed with the additions on both sides of the ball, the Cards could be in line for a solid season, especially if Jonathan Gannon can continue building the culture around work ethic and never die attitude.

    Cardinals' First Five Games:

    @ Saints
    vs. Panthers
    @ 49ers
    vs. Seahawks
    vs. Titans

  • 2) San Francisco 49ers

    The San Francisco 49ers had a rough go last season, but in large part, the constant injuries made it a tall task for Kyle Shanahan's squad to overcome. Fortunately, the Niners are much healthier entering the season this year. With a relatively easy Strength of Schedule for the 2025-26 season, San Francisco should be a team to back when the regular season kicks off.

    49ers' First Five Games:

    @ Seahawks
    @ Saints
    vs. Cardinals
    vs. Jaguars
    @ Rams

  • 3) Pittsburgh Steelers

    The Pittsburgh Steelers seem to be an efficient quarterback away from truly being a threat in a loaded AFC Conference. Mike Tomlin continues to prove he's one of the top head coaches in the league. Between the Steel City's stout defense and revamped offense led by veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, it won't be shocking to see the Steelers turn heads quickly, exceeding expectations.

    Steelers' First Five Games:

    @ Jets
    vs. Seahawks
    @ Patriots
    vs. Vikings
    vs. Browns

  • 4) New England Patriots

    Mike Vrabel's arrival in New England has seemingly added optimism that the Patriots could be a sleeper in the AFC this season. The Pats proved to be aggressive this offseason, building a team around young quarterback Drake Maye that will give them a chance to compete quickly. Between the experienced coaching staff and playmakers on the roster, it wouldn't be a shock to see New England surprise early, especially with their opening stretch to start the season.

    Patriots' First Five Games:

    vs. Raiders
    @ Dolphins
    vs. Steelers
    vs. Panthers
    @ Bills

