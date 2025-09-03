Easiest Early-Season NFL Schedules Bettors Should Back in 2025
John Canady
Host · Writer
5) Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals didn't make a considerable amount of noise last season, but they proved to be competitive, especially when their offense finally began to click. With a full offseason of continuity and improved chemistry, mixed with the additions on both sides of the ball, the Cards could be in line for a solid season, especially if Jonathan Gannon can continue building the culture around work ethic and never die attitude.
Cardinals' First Five Games:
@ Saints
vs. Panthers
@ 49ers
vs. Seahawks
vs. Titans
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
1) Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills enter the 2025 season once again as top contenders with one of the best cases to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl come February. Led by reigning MVP Josh Allen, Buffalo has talent on both sides of the ball to be the top overall team when it's all said and done. The Bills' opening game against the Baltimore Ravens is their toughest matchup through their opening stretch of the season. Still, with home-field advantage, Sean McDermott's squad has a chance to enter Week 2 1-0 with a much easier stretch moving forward.
Bills' First Five Games:
vs. Ravens
@ Jets
vs. Dolphins
vs. Saints
@ Patriots
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
2) San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers had a rough go last season, but in large part, the constant injuries made it a tall task for Kyle Shanahan's squad to overcome. Fortunately, the Niners are much healthier entering the season this year. With a relatively easy Strength of Schedule for the 2025-26 season, San Francisco should be a team to back when the regular season kicks off.
49ers' First Five Games:
@ Seahawks
@ Saints
vs. Cardinals
vs. Jaguars
@ Rams
3) Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers seem to be an efficient quarterback away from truly being a threat in a loaded AFC Conference. Mike Tomlin continues to prove he's one of the top head coaches in the league. Between the Steel City's stout defense and revamped offense led by veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, it won't be shocking to see the Steelers turn heads quickly, exceeding expectations.
Steelers' First Five Games:
@ Jets
vs. Seahawks
@ Patriots
vs. Vikings
vs. Browns
4) New England Patriots
Mike Vrabel's arrival in New England has seemingly added optimism that the Patriots could be a sleeper in the AFC this season. The Pats proved to be aggressive this offseason, building a team around young quarterback Drake Maye that will give them a chance to compete quickly. Between the experienced coaching staff and playmakers on the roster, it wouldn't be a shock to see New England surprise early, especially with their opening stretch to start the season.
Patriots' First Five Games:
vs. Raiders
@ Dolphins
vs. Steelers
vs. Panthers
@ Bills
5) Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals didn't make a considerable amount of noise last season, but they proved to be competitive, especially when their offense finally began to click. With a full offseason of continuity and improved chemistry, mixed with the additions on both sides of the ball, the Cards could be in line for a solid season, especially if Jonathan Gannon can continue building the culture around work ethic and never die attitude.
Cardinals' First Five Games:
@ Saints
vs. Panthers
@ 49ers
vs. Seahawks
vs. Titans
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
1) Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills enter the 2025 season once again as top contenders with one of the best cases to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl come February. Led by reigning MVP Josh Allen, Buffalo has talent on both sides of the ball to be the top overall team when it's all said and done. The Bills' opening game against the Baltimore Ravens is their toughest matchup through their opening stretch of the season. Still, with home-field advantage, Sean McDermott's squad has a chance to enter Week 2 1-0 with a much easier stretch moving forward.
Bills' First Five Games:
vs. Ravens
@ Jets
vs. Dolphins
vs. Saints
@ Patriots
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.