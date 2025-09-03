Easiest Early-Season NFL Schedules Bettors Should Back in 2025

5) Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals didn't make a considerable amount of noise last season, but they proved to be competitive, especially when their offense finally began to click. With a full offseason of continuity and improved chemistry, mixed with the additions on both sides of the ball, the Cards could be in line for a solid season, especially if Jonathan Gannon can continue building the culture around work ethic and never die attitude.

Cardinals' First Five Games:



@ Saints

vs. Panthers

@ 49ers

vs. Seahawks

vs. Titans

