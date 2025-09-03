Live NowLive
NFL · 5 hours ago

NFL: Final AFC Power Rankings Before Week One Kicks Off

Host · Writer

  • 1. Baltimore Ravens

    A physical defense and an MVP quarterback underpin a high weekly floor. This team has the profile of a top AFC seed again. 

  • 16. Cleveland Browns

    Defensive talent is undeniable; certainty at QB is not. The cloud at the most critical position anchors them near the bottom. 

  • 15. Tennessee Titans

    New kid in town, but explosive threats are scarce. A transitional year slots them in the bottom two. 

  • 14. Indianapolis Colts

    A mess of a QB room, but athletes across the rest of the roster. Will stay ranked near the bottom until the gaps get smoothed. 

  • 13. New York Jets

    Elite pass defense, but can be run on. Offense is the variable – they can run, but can they pass when they need to? Is Fields the answer?

  • 12. Las Vegas Raiders

    Pass-rush star power and offensive playmakers are in place. They sit here until they prove to me the hype is real.

  • 11. New England Patriots

    Defense provides a baseline while the offense continues the rebuild. Solid window forming, but currently trails the teams above. 

  • 10. Jacksonville Jaguars

    Talented QB with a meh track record, though improved support. They’re recalibrating in a terrible AFC South, planting them here to start the season. 

  • 9. Miami Dolphins

    Track-team speed can be explosive weekly, but durability and late-season sturdiness concerns linger. Slotted here until they answer questions. 

  • 8. Pittsburgh Steelers

    Defense and organizational continuity preserve a high baseline. Capped here until the offense proves weekly stability. Oh A-a-ron, how I loathe thee. 

  • 7. Houston Texans

    A dynamic young core and aggressive coaching give them volatility with upside. They’re mid-table now with room to leap if consistency arrives. 

  • 6. Los Angeles Chargers

    Franchise-QB stability plus a reset culture points up. Tough conference keeps them at 6 while the roster retools. 

  • 5. Cincinnati Bengals

    Chase is one of the best WRs we have seen in a long time. He can run every route, he can beat you deep and he has an unmatched rapport with QB Joe Burrow.

  • 4. Denver Broncos

    Defensive spine, continued growth for Bo Nix, and Sean Payton keep them competitive. Placed above several AFC peers.

  • 3. Buffalo Bills

    Allen’s playmaking and a battle-tested core keep their window open. Ranked above most of the AFC due to stability and consistent playoff trips. 

  • 2. Kansas City Chiefs

    The Mahomes–Reid combo remains the league's ultimate January edge. They sit just behind Baltimore, but are still the AFC measuring stick until someone proves otherwise. 

