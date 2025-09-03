NFL: Final AFC Power Rankings Before Week One Kicks Off
1. Baltimore Ravens
A physical defense and an MVP quarterback underpin a high weekly floor. This team has the profile of a top AFC seed again.
16. Cleveland Browns
Defensive talent is undeniable; certainty at QB is not. The cloud at the most critical position anchors them near the bottom.
15. Tennessee Titans
New kid in town, but explosive threats are scarce. A transitional year slots them in the bottom two.
14. Indianapolis Colts
A mess of a QB room, but athletes across the rest of the roster. Will stay ranked near the bottom until the gaps get smoothed.
13. New York Jets
Elite pass defense, but can be run on. Offense is the variable – they can run, but can they pass when they need to? Is Fields the answer?
12. Las Vegas Raiders
Pass-rush star power and offensive playmakers are in place. They sit here until they prove to me the hype is real.
11. New England Patriots
Defense provides a baseline while the offense continues the rebuild. Solid window forming, but currently trails the teams above.
10. Jacksonville Jaguars
Talented QB with a meh track record, though improved support. They’re recalibrating in a terrible AFC South, planting them here to start the season.
9. Miami Dolphins
Track-team speed can be explosive weekly, but durability and late-season sturdiness concerns linger. Slotted here until they answer questions.
8. Pittsburgh Steelers
Defense and organizational continuity preserve a high baseline. Capped here until the offense proves weekly stability. Oh A-a-ron, how I loathe thee.
7. Houston Texans
A dynamic young core and aggressive coaching give them volatility with upside. They’re mid-table now with room to leap if consistency arrives.
6. Los Angeles Chargers
Franchise-QB stability plus a reset culture points up. Tough conference keeps them at 6 while the roster retools.
5. Cincinnati Bengals
Chase is one of the best WRs we have seen in a long time. He can run every route, he can beat you deep and he has an unmatched rapport with QB Joe Burrow.
4. Denver Broncos
Defensive spine, continued growth for Bo Nix, and Sean Payton keep them competitive. Placed above several AFC peers.
3. Buffalo Bills
Allen’s playmaking and a battle-tested core keep their window open. Ranked above most of the AFC due to stability and consistent playoff trips.
2. Kansas City Chiefs
The Mahomes–Reid combo remains the league's ultimate January edge. They sit just behind Baltimore, but are still the AFC measuring stick until someone proves otherwise.
