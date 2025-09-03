NFL Best Bets: Top 2 Betting Picks for Week 1

‌



Thank the heavens, the NFL season (and all its spoils) has finally returned. Summer is on its way out, and fall is on the horizon. With that, there are betting opportunities nearly every day between now and next January. We’ve got you covered for Week 1!

Stadium: Northwest Stadium

Northwest Stadium Location: Landover, MD

Landover, MD Where to Watch: FOX

FOX Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET Spread: WSH -5.5 (-120) | Total: 45.5 (-112/-108)

WSH -5.5 (-120) | 45.5 (-112/-108) Moneyline: NYG +220 | WSH -270

To begin the 2025 NFL campaign, I have my eyes on a classic NFC East matchup between the Washington Commanders and New York Giants.

We’ll see a couple of quarterbacks on opposite ends of their careers in this one. Reigning-OROY Jayden Daniels is looking to build off a phenomenal first year as a professional. At the same time, former Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson has been named the starter for Big Blue. In 2024, Daniels produced 4,459 all-purpose yards. Across the way, Wilson threw for 2,482 yards over 11 games with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Daniels’s offensive supporting cast in Washington is superior to Wilson’s bunch with the Football Giants. The Commanders did well to re-sign Terry McLaurin in addition to trading for Deebo Samuel, which will add an element to their rushing and screen game. Also, Washington tight end Zach Ertz proved to be a fit with Daniels, as he caught seven scores last season.

I’ll need to see New York in action before I’m willing to support them financially. Until then, I remember that Daniels has not lost to the Giants throughout his young NFL career. With a re-tooled group, I think the Commanders defeat the G-Men at home by at least a touchdown. Washington was 12-7-1 (63.2%) ATS a year ago, and I see a cover for them in Week 1.

Best Bet: Commanders -5.5 (-120)

Stadium: Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium Location: Orchard Park, NY

Orchard Park, NY Where to Watch: NBC

NBC Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Spread: BUF -1.5 (+100) | Total: 50.5 (-115/-105)

BUF -1.5 (+100) | 50.5 (-115/-105) Moneyline: BAL -108 | BUF -108

The Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills will take center stage on Sunday Night Football in the opening week. Naturally, this reignites a rivalry between the last two NFL MVPs: Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen.

This is the Week-1 game that I’m most thrilled for. Undoubtedly, it pits together two of the top-five NFL offenses right now. From there, it is a rematch of the 2024-25 Divisional Round, wherein Buffalo narrowly outlasted Baltimore, 27-25. However, the Ravens did earn a head-to-head win over the Bills in Baltimore early last year, 35-10.

Under the bright lights, I believe we are in store for another fabulous showing between these two AFC contenders. The weather at Highmark Stadium will be as pleasant as it gets, allowing the respective offenses to roll. Rather than playing a side, I am targeting over 50.5 combined points.

In 2024, Buffalo produced 30.9 PPG while going 12-8 (60%) for over supporters. As for the Ravens, they scored 30.5 PPG and cashed the over at a 61.1% (11-7-1) clip, which was the third-highest mark among AFC teams.

Here’s to both superstar quarterbacks flexing their skill set in this one! With talented skill groups on both sidelines, I expect big plays to be made.

Best Bet: Over 50.5 (-115)

NFL Best Bets: Week 1 Top Picks

Commanders -5.5 (-120)

Ravens-Bills Over 50.5 (-115)

Week 1 brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the gridiron. Best of luck!

