NFL Best Bets: Jump on These Week 1 Player Props

The 2025 NFL season officially kicks off tomorrow, bringing fresh opportunities in the player prop market.

Here are my top plays for Week 1, beginning with Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard.

Note: All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

CAR RB Chuba Hubbard OVER 2.5 Receptions (+148) @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Hubbard enjoyed a career year in 2024, showcasing his skills as both a runner (1,195 yards) and receiver (43 receptions). It’s the latter that draws my attention this week, as Jacksonville allowed the second-most receptions to running backs last season (94). The former Oklahoma State standout cleared this line in nine of his 15 appearances, showing consistent usage in the passing game. While newcomer Rico Dowdle may siphon a few touches, Hubbard remains firmly entrenched in a robust role and is a tremendous value at a premium price.

Tackle the Odds with SportsGrid’s Expert NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks.

WSH WR Deebo Samuel OVER 46.5 Receiving Yards (-114) vs. New York Giants

Acquired in an offseason trade from the San Francisco 49ers, Samuel begins his Washington tenure in a great spot against a Giants defense that ranked in the bottom half of the league last year in yards allowed to wideouts. Kliff Kingsbury’s offense averaged the sixth-most screen passes per game in 2024, ideally suited for Samuel and his elite YAC ability. Looking to put last season’s poor production behind him, I like the veteran to hit the ground running and clear this modest yardage line.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.