Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NFL · 11 minutes ago

NFL Best Bets: Jump on These Week 1 Player Props

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

NFL Best Bets: Jump on These Week 1 Player Props

The 2025 NFL season officially kicks off tomorrow, bringing fresh opportunities in the player prop market.

Here are my top plays for Week 1, beginning with Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard.

Note: All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

CAR RB Chuba Hubbard OVER 2.5 Receptions (+148) @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Hubbard enjoyed a career year in 2024, showcasing his skills as both a runner (1,195 yards) and receiver (43 receptions). It’s the latter that draws my attention this week, as Jacksonville allowed the second-most receptions to running backs last season (94). The former Oklahoma State standout cleared this line in nine of his 15 appearances, showing consistent usage in the passing game. While newcomer Rico Dowdle may siphon a few touches, Hubbard remains firmly entrenched in a robust role and is a tremendous value at a premium price.

Tackle the Odds with SportsGrid’s Expert NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks.

WSH WR Deebo Samuel OVER 46.5 Receiving Yards (-114) vs. New York Giants

Acquired in an offseason trade from the San Francisco 49ers, Samuel begins his Washington tenure in a great spot against a Giants defense that ranked in the bottom half of the league last year in yards allowed to wideouts. Kliff Kingsbury’s offense averaged the sixth-most screen passes per game in 2024, ideally suited for Samuel and his elite YAC ability. Looking to put last season’s poor production behind him, I like the veteran to hit the ground running and clear this modest yardage line.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

NFL Best Bets: Top 2 Betting Picks for Week 1

NFL · 3 hours ago

Gabriel Santiago

Easiest Early-Season NFL Schedules Bettors Should Back in 2025

NFL · 5 hours ago

John Canady

Toughest Early-Season NFL Schedules Bettors Should Fade in 2025

NFL · 5 hours ago

John Canady

Ranking the Top 45 NFL Tight Ends Ahead of 2025 NFL Season

NFL · 5 hours ago

John Canady

NFL Week 1: Predicting the 7-Team AFC Playoff Bracket

NFL · 6 hours ago

Grant White

NFL Week 1: Predicting the 7-Team NFC Playoff Bracket

NFL · 6 hours ago

Grant White

Predicting the 14-Team 2025 NFL Playoff Bracket Ahead of Week 1

NFL · 6 hours ago

Grant White

Ranking the Best Remaining 60 NFL Free Agents

NFL · 6 hours ago

Grant White

NFL: Final NFC Power Rankings Before Week One Kicks Off

NFL · 6 hours ago

Derek Antoine

NFL: Final AFC Power Rankings Before Week One Kicks Off

NFL · 6 hours ago

Derek Antoine