Toughest Early-Season NFL Schedules Bettors Should Fade in 2025

5) Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers have what it takes to contend in the NFC this season, but with Jordan Love receiving limited reps throughout the preseason due to an injury, there's genuine concern that the Packers could start slow. Whether they come on strong down the back half of the regular season or Love proves he doesn't need the reps to start strong, it'll be hard to bet on a strong start, looking at their opening schedule.

Packers' First Five Games:

vs. Lions

vs. Commanders

@ Browns

@ Cowboys

vs. Bengals

