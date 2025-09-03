Toughest Early-Season NFL Schedules Bettors Should Fade in 2025
John Canady
Host · Writer
5) Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers have what it takes to contend in the NFC this season, but with Jordan Love receiving limited reps throughout the preseason due to an injury, there's genuine concern that the Packers could start slow. Whether they come on strong down the back half of the regular season or Love proves he doesn't need the reps to start strong, it'll be hard to bet on a strong start, looking at their opening schedule.
Packers' First Five Games:
vs. Lions
vs. Commanders
@ Browns
@ Cowboys
vs. Bengals
1) Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens head into the 2025 season viewed as one of the top contenders in the AFC. John Harbaugh's team has the talent on both sides of the ball to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl, but they'll be tested from the jump, with four of their first five games coming against legit contenders. Baltimore can come out on the other side of this opening gauntlet undefeated, but it also wouldn't be a shock to see the Ravens start slow, looking at the schedule.
Ravens' First Five Games:
@ Bills
vs. Browns
vs. Lions
@ Chiefs
vs. Texans
2) Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions have plenty of questions to answer this offseason, but none bigger than how the team will bounce back after losing both their offensive and defensive coordinators, with Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn taking head coaching jobs this offseason. Regardless, the talent remains on the roster, and that's precisely why the Lions are viewed as a championship contender entering the season. However, they'll have their hands full early with a front-loaded schedule to start the season.
Lions' First Five Games:
@ Packers
vs. Bears
@ Ravens
vs. Browns
@ Bengals
3) Denver Broncos
Entering the season, the Denver Broncos have high expectations following their run to the playoffs in year one of the Bo Nix and Sean Payton era. The Broncos seem poised for another step forward entering the season, and while their opening three games may seem like a cake walk in terms of the final two matchups in the first five, Denver will be tested early to ensure they're indeed ready to contend in the AFC. It won't come as a shock to see them drop multiple of these games if they don't show up prepared for the challenge.
Broncos' First Five Games:
vs. Titans
@ Colts
vs. Chargers
vs. Bengals
@ Eagles
4) Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears finally landed an offensive-minded head coach to pair alongside Caleb Williams, and it just so happens to be one of the brightest young coaches in the league, Ben Johnson. Stealing the offensive guru away from their division rival, the Bears have plenty of expectations to live up to this season, especially with the work the front office put into the roster this offseason. Chicago could start on fire, or they could fall flat from the jump.
Bears' First Five Games:
vs. Vikings
@ Lions
vs. Cowboys
@ Raiders
@ Commanders
