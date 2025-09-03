Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NFL · 4 hours ago

Toughest Early-Season NFL Schedules Bettors Should Fade in 2025

John Canady

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

  • 5) Green Bay Packers

    The Green Bay Packers have what it takes to contend in the NFC this season, but with Jordan Love receiving limited reps throughout the preseason due to an injury, there's genuine concern that the Packers could start slow. Whether they come on strong down the back half of the regular season or Love proves he doesn't need the reps to start strong, it'll be hard to bet on a strong start, looking at their opening schedule.

    Packers' First Five Games:

    vs. Lions
    vs. Commanders
    @ Browns
    @ Cowboys
    vs. Bengals

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • 2) Detroit Lions

    The Detroit Lions have plenty of questions to answer this offseason, but none bigger than how the team will bounce back after losing both their offensive and defensive coordinators, with Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn taking head coaching jobs this offseason. Regardless, the talent remains on the roster, and that's precisely why the Lions are viewed as a championship contender entering the season. However, they'll have their hands full early with a front-loaded schedule to start the season.

    Lions' First Five Games:

    @ Packers
    vs. Bears
    @ Ravens
    vs. Browns
    @ Bengals

  • 3) Denver Broncos

    Entering the season, the Denver Broncos have high expectations following their run to the playoffs in year one of the Bo Nix and Sean Payton era. The Broncos seem poised for another step forward entering the season, and while their opening three games may seem like a cake walk in terms of the final two matchups in the first five, Denver will be tested early to ensure they're indeed ready to contend in the AFC. It won't come as a shock to see them drop multiple of these games if they don't show up prepared for the challenge.

    Broncos' First Five Games:

    vs. Titans
    @ Colts
    vs. Chargers
    vs. Bengals
    @ Eagles

  • 4) Chicago Bears

    The Chicago Bears finally landed an offensive-minded head coach to pair alongside Caleb Williams, and it just so happens to be one of the brightest young coaches in the league, Ben Johnson. Stealing the offensive guru away from their division rival, the Bears have plenty of expectations to live up to this season, especially with the work the front office put into the roster this offseason. Chicago could start on fire, or they could fall flat from the jump.

    Bears' First Five Games:

    vs. Vikings
    @ Lions
    vs. Cowboys
    @ Raiders
    @ Commanders

  • 5) Green Bay Packers

    The Green Bay Packers have what it takes to contend in the NFC this season, but with Jordan Love receiving limited reps throughout the preseason due to an injury, there's genuine concern that the Packers could start slow. Whether they come on strong down the back half of the regular season or Love proves he doesn't need the reps to start strong, it'll be hard to bet on a strong start, looking at their opening schedule.

    Packers' First Five Games:

    vs. Lions
    vs. Commanders
    @ Browns
    @ Cowboys
    vs. Bengals

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

NFL Best Bets: Jump on These Week 1 Player Props

NFL · 1 hour ago

Paul Connor

NFL Best Bets: Top 2 Betting Picks for Week 1

NFL · 3 hours ago

Gabriel Santiago

Easiest Early-Season NFL Schedules Bettors Should Back in 2025

NFL · 5 hours ago

John Canady

Ranking the Top 45 NFL Tight Ends Ahead of 2025 NFL Season

NFL · 6 hours ago

John Canady

NFL Week 1: Predicting the 7-Team AFC Playoff Bracket

NFL · 6 hours ago

Grant White

NFL Week 1: Predicting the 7-Team NFC Playoff Bracket

NFL · 6 hours ago

Grant White

Predicting the 14-Team 2025 NFL Playoff Bracket Ahead of Week 1

NFL · 6 hours ago

Grant White

Ranking the Best Remaining 60 NFL Free Agents

NFL · 6 hours ago

Grant White

NFL: Final NFC Power Rankings Before Week One Kicks Off

NFL · 6 hours ago

Derek Antoine

NFL: Final AFC Power Rankings Before Week One Kicks Off

NFL · 6 hours ago

Derek Antoine