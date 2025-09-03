Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NFL · 5 hours ago

NFL: Final NFC Power Rankings Before Week One Kicks Off

Host · Writer

  • 1. Philadelphia Eagles

    The Eagles return most of their Super Bowl-winning team from last season, and the Hurts-Sirianni axis keeps them on top.

  • 16. New Orleans Saints

    An aging core, a brutal offensive line, and cap constraints slow the reset. They land 16th with a lower ceiling than pretty much every team in the league. 

  • 15. New York Giants

    Identity search on offense and line consistency issues persist. I hate that Jaxson Dart is buried on the depth chart at the moment. 

  • 14. Carolina Panthers

    Arrow up on Bryce Young with a reshaped supporting cast. Long runway keeps them below the other rebuilding groups for now. 

  • 13. Seattle Seahawks

    Solid pieces in place, though identity is in transition. They’re boxed in by a tough NFC West and uneven offensive outlook. 

  • 12. Chicago Bears

    New-era offense and massive coaching upgrade raise the long-term outlook. The hunger and upside are real, but past volatility and unproven potential keep them here. For now. 

  • 11. Atlanta Falcons

    Bijan is the truth, Drake London is next-level ready, and an improving D sets a respectable floor. QB uncertainty limits a higher slot. 

  • 10. Arizona Cardinals

    Kyler Murray and ascending offensive playmakers push them forward. Ranked ahead of other rebuilders on offensive direction alone.

  • 9. Dallas Cowboys

    Raised their ceiling by adding George Pickens to a healthy Dak and CeeDee. They trail the NFC’s upper crust though until January answers arrive. And a happy/healthy Micah could alter this arc.

  • 8. Los Angeles Rams

    McVay’s scheming with Stafford/Nacua keeps the offense dangerous. Depth questions cap them here, but the ceiling remains top-10. They could be without the aforementioned Stafford for a while, though, and that is why they are ranked behind their division rivals, the 49ers.

  • 7. San Francisco 49ers

    Talent remains, but transition questions temper expectations. With injury concerns, they sit mid-pack while the next iteration takes shape. 

  • 6. Green Bay Packers

    Love’s emergence and a thick skill group put them squarely in contention. Their youth and momentum justify a top- slot in a rugged NFC North. 

  • 5. Minnesota Vikings

    Defensive gains and diverse weapons raise the floor. They slot just inside the top 5 on steady improvement and star power. Are the J.J.’s ready for this?

  • 4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Veteran QB-WR chemistry and a stabilized staff anchor their offense. They’re the NFC South pace car with a solid playoff path. 

  • 3. Washington Commanders

    Jayden Daniels is already one of the league's best quarterbacks, and an improving defense gives this team a scary ceiling.

  • 2. Detroit Lions

    Offensively, the Lions might miss Ben Johnson early on, but shouldn't skip a beat down the stretch. Defensively, Aidan Hutchinson will return and help this unittremendously. 

  • 1. Philadelphia Eagles

    The Eagles return most of their Super Bowl-winning team from last season, and the Hurts-Sirianni axis keeps them on top.

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

NFL Best Bets: Top 2 Betting Picks for Week 1

NFL · 3 hours ago

Gabriel Santiago

Easiest Early-Season NFL Schedules Bettors Should Back in 2025

NFL · 5 hours ago

John Canady

Toughest Early-Season NFL Schedules Bettors Should Fade in 2025

NFL · 5 hours ago

John Canady

Ranking the Top 45 NFL Tight Ends Ahead of 2025 NFL Season

NFL · 5 hours ago

John Canady

NFL Week 1: Predicting the 7-Team AFC Playoff Bracket

NFL · 6 hours ago

Grant White

NFL Week 1: Predicting the 7-Team NFC Playoff Bracket

NFL · 6 hours ago

Grant White

Predicting the 14-Team 2025 NFL Playoff Bracket Ahead of Week 1

NFL · 6 hours ago

Grant White

Ranking the Best Remaining 60 NFL Free Agents

NFL · 6 hours ago

Grant White

NFL: Final AFC Power Rankings Before Week One Kicks Off

NFL · 6 hours ago

Derek Antoine

Top 25 NFL MVP Player Power Rankings Going Into Week 1

NFL · 6 hours ago

Joe Cervenka