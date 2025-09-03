NFL: Final NFC Power Rankings Before Week One Kicks Off
1. Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles return most of their Super Bowl-winning team from last season, and the Hurts-Sirianni axis keeps them on top.
Here is a power ranking of the 16 NFC teams before Week 1
16. New Orleans Saints
An aging core, a brutal offensive line, and cap constraints slow the reset. They land 16th with a lower ceiling than pretty much every team in the league.
15. New York Giants
Identity search on offense and line consistency issues persist. I hate that Jaxson Dart is buried on the depth chart at the moment.
14. Carolina Panthers
Arrow up on Bryce Young with a reshaped supporting cast. Long runway keeps them below the other rebuilding groups for now.
13. Seattle Seahawks
Solid pieces in place, though identity is in transition. They’re boxed in by a tough NFC West and uneven offensive outlook.
12. Chicago Bears
New-era offense and massive coaching upgrade raise the long-term outlook. The hunger and upside are real, but past volatility and unproven potential keep them here. For now.
11. Atlanta Falcons
Bijan is the truth, Drake London is next-level ready, and an improving D sets a respectable floor. QB uncertainty limits a higher slot.
10. Arizona Cardinals
Kyler Murray and ascending offensive playmakers push them forward. Ranked ahead of other rebuilders on offensive direction alone.
9. Dallas Cowboys
Raised their ceiling by adding George Pickens to a healthy Dak and CeeDee. They trail the NFC’s upper crust though until January answers arrive. And a happy/healthy Micah could alter this arc.
7. San Francisco 49ers
Talent remains, but transition questions temper expectations. With injury concerns, they sit mid-pack while the next iteration takes shape.
6. Green Bay Packers
Love’s emergence and a thick skill group put them squarely in contention. Their youth and momentum justify a top- slot in a rugged NFC North.
5. Minnesota Vikings
Defensive gains and diverse weapons raise the floor. They slot just inside the top 5 on steady improvement and star power. Are the J.J.’s ready for this?
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Veteran QB-WR chemistry and a stabilized staff anchor their offense. They’re the NFC South pace car with a solid playoff path.
3. Washington Commanders
Jayden Daniels is already one of the league's best quarterbacks, and an improving defense gives this team a scary ceiling.
2. Detroit Lions
Offensively, the Lions might miss Ben Johnson early on, but shouldn't skip a beat down the stretch. Defensively, Aidan Hutchinson will return and help this unittremendously.
