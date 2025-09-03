Top 25 NFL MVP Player Power Rankings Going Into Week 1
Joe Cervenka
Host · Writer
25) QB Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
AP NFL Regular Season MVP Odds: +9500
24) QB JJ McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings
AP NFL Regular Season MVP Odds: +7500
23) QB Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers
AP NFL Regular Season MVP Odds: +7500
22) QB Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
AP NFL Regular Season MVP Odds: +6000
21) QB Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons
AP NFL Regular Season MVP Odds: +6000
20) QB Drake Maye, New England Patriots
AP NFL Regular Season MVP Odds: +6000
19) RB Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles
AP NFL Regular Season MVP Odds: +6000
18) QB Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
AP NFL Regular Season MVP Odds: +6000
17) QB Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
AP NFL Regular Season MVP Odds: +5000
16) QB Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
AP NFL Regular Season MVP Odds: +4500
15) QB Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
AP NFL Regular Season MVP Odds: +4000
14) QB Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
AP NFL Regular Season MVP Odds: +4000
13) QB Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
AP NFL Regular Season MVP Odds: +3700
12) QB Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
AP NFL Regular Season MVP Odds: +2700
11) QB Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
AP NFL Regular Season MVP Odds: +2700
10) QB CJ Stroud, Houston Texans
AP NFL Regular Season MVP Odds: +2500
9) QB Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
AP NFL Regular Season MVP Odds: +2200
8) QB Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
AP NFL Regular Season MVP Odds: +2000
7) QB Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
AP NFL Regular Season MVP Odds: +2000
6) QB Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
AP NFL Regular Season MVP Odds: +1600
5) QB Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
AP NFL Regular Season MVP Odds: +1000
4) QB Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
AP NFL Regular Season MVP Odds: +600
3) QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
AP NFL Regular Season MVP Odds: +600
2) QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
AP NFL Regular Season MVP Odds: +500
