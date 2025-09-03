Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NFL · 5 hours ago

Top 25 NFL MVP Player Power Rankings Going Into Week 1

Joe Cervenka

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

  • 1) QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

    AP NFL Regular Season MVP Odds: +490

  • 24) QB JJ McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

    AP NFL Regular Season MVP Odds: +7500

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • 23) QB Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

    AP NFL Regular Season MVP Odds: +7500

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • 22) QB Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

    AP NFL Regular Season MVP Odds: +6000

  • 21) QB Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons

    AP NFL Regular Season MVP Odds: +6000

  • 20) QB Drake Maye, New England Patriots

    AP NFL Regular Season MVP Odds: +6000

  • 19) RB Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

    AP NFL Regular Season MVP Odds: +6000

  • 18) QB Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

    AP NFL Regular Season MVP Odds: +6000

  • 17) QB Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

    AP NFL Regular Season MVP Odds: +5000

  • 16) QB Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

    AP NFL Regular Season MVP Odds: +4500

  • 15) QB Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

    AP NFL Regular Season MVP Odds: +4000

  • 14) QB Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

    AP NFL Regular Season MVP Odds: +4000

  • 13) QB Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

    AP NFL Regular Season MVP Odds: +3700

  • 12) QB Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    AP NFL Regular Season MVP Odds: +2700

  • 11) QB Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

    AP NFL Regular Season MVP Odds: +2700

  • 10) QB CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

    AP NFL Regular Season MVP Odds: +2500

  • 9) QB Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

    AP NFL Regular Season MVP Odds: +2200

  • 8) QB Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

    AP NFL Regular Season MVP Odds: +2000

  • 7) QB Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

    AP NFL Regular Season MVP Odds: +2000

  • 6) QB Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

    AP NFL Regular Season MVP Odds: +1600

  • 5) QB Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

    AP NFL Regular Season MVP Odds: +1000

  • 4) QB Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

    AP NFL Regular Season MVP Odds: +600

  • 3) QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

    AP NFL Regular Season MVP Odds: +600

  • 2) QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

    AP NFL Regular Season MVP Odds: +500

  • 1) QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

    AP NFL Regular Season MVP Odds: +490

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

NFL Best Bets: Top 2 Betting Picks for Week 1

NFL · 3 hours ago

Gabriel Santiago

Easiest Early-Season NFL Schedules Bettors Should Back in 2025

NFL · 5 hours ago

John Canady

Toughest Early-Season NFL Schedules Bettors Should Fade in 2025

NFL · 5 hours ago

John Canady

Ranking the Top 45 NFL Tight Ends Ahead of 2025 NFL Season

NFL · 6 hours ago

John Canady

NFL Week 1: Predicting the 7-Team AFC Playoff Bracket

NFL · 6 hours ago

Grant White

NFL Week 1: Predicting the 7-Team NFC Playoff Bracket

NFL · 6 hours ago

Grant White

Predicting the 14-Team 2025 NFL Playoff Bracket Ahead of Week 1

NFL · 6 hours ago

Grant White

Ranking the Best Remaining 60 NFL Free Agents

NFL · 6 hours ago

Grant White

NFL: Final NFC Power Rankings Before Week One Kicks Off

NFL · 6 hours ago

Derek Antoine

NFL: Final AFC Power Rankings Before Week One Kicks Off

NFL · 6 hours ago

Derek Antoine