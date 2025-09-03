NFL Week 1: Predicting the 7-Team AFC Playoff Bracket
Grant White
Host · Writer
#7 Seed AFC - Denver Broncos
Odds to Make Playoffs: -130
#1 Seed AFC - Buffalo Bills
Odds to Make Playoffs: -750
#2 Seed AFC - Houston Texans
Odds to Make Playoffs: -142
#3 Seed AFC - Baltimore Ravens
Odds to Make Playoffs: -550
#4 Seed AFC - Los Angeles Chargers
Odds to Make Playoffs: -110
#5 Seed - Kansas City Chiefs
Odds to Make Playoffs: -370
#6 Seed - Cincinnati Bengals
Odds to Make Playoffs: -150
