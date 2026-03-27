2026 NFL Draft Sleepers: 15 Small-School Gems and Mid-Round Stars

To say Michael Heldman is a sack machine would be an insult to the Terminator; he racked up 10.5 sacks in 2025, including dominant reps against Power Four competition.

He has shown he can be an elite pass rusher regardless of the logo on the opponent's helmet, using a refined set of counters and a relentless motor.

Heldman is a special prospect because he offers clear value on third downs, projecting as a high-end rotational edge early in his pro career.