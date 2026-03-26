ESPN Ranks 20 Best Available Prospects Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

Dillon Thieneman rounds out the group as a playmaking safety with strong instincts and range on the back end. The Oregon standout has consistently shown the ability to read plays and create turnovers, making him a valuable asset in coverage. With his combination of awareness and athleticism, Thieneman projects as a key contributor in the secondary.
Dillon Thieneman's ESPN Draft Profile
- Overall Rank: 20
- Position Rank: 2
- Grade: 88
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