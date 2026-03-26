ESPN Ranks 20 Best Available Prospects Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

20) S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

Dillon Thieneman rounds out the group as a playmaking safety with strong instincts and range on the back end. The Oregon standout has consistently shown the ability to read plays and create turnovers, making him a valuable asset in coverage. With his combination of awareness and athleticism, Thieneman projects as a key contributor in the secondary.

Dillon Thieneman's ESPN Draft Profile

Overall Rank: 20

20 Position Rank: 2

2 Grade: 88

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