5 Most Overrated Teams in the 2025-26 NFL Playoffs pt. 2

1) Philadelphia Eagles

The NFC-East champion Philadelphia Eagles suffered the biggest upset of the recent Wild Card Weekend, falling to the San Francisco 49ers at home. However, many of us around the NFL community saw this coming. The Eagles never appeared to reach their past championship form in 2025 despite employing most of the same players. They were less explosive on both sides of the ball. Philadelphia's offensive production dwindled to 311.2 total YPG this year, which was a bottom-10 figure. The Birds also struggled to stop the run; they gave up 124.4 YPG on the ground. That same clip showed only 104.2 YPG last season. Regardless, sportsbooks were unable to look past Philly's talented roster, listing them with the big boys.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.