Buccaneers vs Texans: 5 BOLD Predictions for Week 2 Monday Night Football

Will Tampa’s Mike Evans deliver some Texas homecooking? Can Houston’s O-Line protect C.J. Stroud? Here are five bold predictions for tonight’s MNF showdown.

1. Mike Evans Puts on a Homecoming Show: 125+ yards and a TD

The future Hall of Famer torches Houston’s secondary in a memorable Texas homecoming.

2. C.J. Stroud is Sacked 5+ Times

Houston’s line is shuffled, Stroud faced a 41% pressure rate and seven hits in Week 1, and Tampa generated a top-five pressure rate.

3. Emeka Egbuka Goes Back-to-Back with Another Multi-TD Game

The rookie opened with 4/67/2 in Week 1 and remains a featured red-zone option in a thinned WR room.

4. Dalton Schultz Scores Twice on Red Zone Targets

With Houston nursing several injuries at wideout, Schultz emerges as Stroud’s favorite option near the goal line, capitalizing on Bucs’ coverage lapses for a multi-TD night.

5. Game Ends with a Pick-Six to Seal a Bucs Victory

In a close fourth-quarter battle, the underdog Buccaneers snag a late interception from Stroud and return it for a touchdown, improving to 2-0 on the season.

