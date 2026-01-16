Divisional Round Danger: 4 NFL Teams Facing Serious Red Flags

Which four teams should be worried heading into their divisional round matchup this weekend?

1. Denver Broncos (AFC No. 1 Seed)

Why They Should Be Worried: Despite clinching the AFC’s top seed with a 14–3 record, the Broncos enter the Divisional Round with a target on their back and legitimate questions about their offensive volatility. While their defense has been championship-caliber (ranking in the top tier in red-zone efficiency and sacks), the offense under second-year quarterback Bo Nix remains a concern. Nix finished the regular season with the league’s 26th-ranked passer rating and has been prone to inconsistency, often relying on the defense to bail out stalled drives.

Denver now faces a Bills squad led by arguably the best player in football, quarterback Josh Allen, who’s coming off a stellar performance in the Wild Card round. If Nix and company are forced into a shootout, the Broncos’ magical season could end abruptly at Mile High.

Saturday, Jan. 17: 4:30 p.m. ET: Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos

2. San Francisco 49ers (NFC No. 6 Seed)

Why They Should Be Worried: The 49ers may have upset the Eagles in the Wild Card round, but their prize is a trip to Lumen Field to face a well-rested Seahawks team that has become their kryptonite. Seattle not only owns the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage but also defeated San Francisco 13-3 in the regular-season finale to clinch the conference.

The most significant cause for alarm, however, is the injury report. The 49ers are heading into this buzzsaw without their emotional leader and offensive safety valve, George Kittle, who is sidelined with a torn Achilles. Without Kittle to exploit the middle of the field, the pressure falls squarely on the shoulders of quarterback Brock Purdy to navigate Mike Macdonald’s complex defensive schemes, the same schemes that bottled up the Niners’ offense in Week 18.

Saturday, Jan. 17: 8:00 p.m. ET: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

3. New England Patriots (AFC No. 2 Seed)

Why They Should Be Worried: The Patriots snapped a seven-year playoff win drought with a 16–3 victory over the Chargers, but the manner of the win should worry fans in Foxborough. The offense, led by Drake Maye, sputtered for long stretches, managing only one touchdown and relying heavily on special teams and defense to control the game.

That formula may not work against the Texans, who are arguably the hottest team in the AFC. Houston just decimated the Steelers 30–6, showcasing its usual suffocating defense. The Texans have thrived on the road this season (6–3 record) and possess the pass rush to disrupt Maye’s rhythm. If New England’s offense remains anemic, they are at serious risk of being upset by a Houston squad that looks ready for the bright lights.

Sunday, Jan. 18: 3:00 p.m. ET: Houston Texans at New England Patriots

4. Chicago Bears (NFC No. 2 Seed)

Why They Should Be Worried: The Bears are riding high after a thrilling 31–27 comeback win over their arch-rival Packers, but the emotional toll of that game, combined with the defensive vulnerabilities they exposed, is a red flag. Chicago’s defense gave up 27 points at home, and they now welcome a Los Angeles Rams offense that is firing on all cylinders.

The Rams just went on the road and dropped 34 points on the Carolina Panthers, proving they can score in bunches away from SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles has the postseason pedigree and explosive playmaking ability that can turn a game into a track meet. If the Bears’ defense starts slowly or suffers an emotional hangover from the Green Bay victory, the Rams have the firepower to silence Soldier Field early.

Sunday, Jan. 18: 6:30 p.m. ET: Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears

