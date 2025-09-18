Dolphins vs Bills: Best Buffalo Anytime TD Scorers for NFL TNF

‌



The Buffalo Bills look to move to a perfect 3-0 as they host AFC East rival Miami Dolphins (0-2) on Thursday Night Football.

Here are my top anytime touchdown scorer props for Sean McDermott’s squad, who are booked as convincing 11.5-point favorites.

RB James Cook Anytime TD (-180)

Buffalo leaned on the run in Week 2 (224 rushing yards), with Cook ripping off 132 yards and two scores. The 25-year-old already has three rushing TDs through two games and sits near the top of the league in red zone carries. Miami’s defense has struggled mightily (13 scores allowed on 15 opponent drives through two weeks), and the Bills boast a healthy team total (31.5). Not much value here, but Cook is a good bet as any to hit paydirt tonight.

RB Ray Davis Anytime TD (+430)

Sticking with the ground game, Davis handled nine carries in last week’s 30-10 rout of the Jets. If the Bills build a sizeable lead, as many expect, Davis and his bruising style could again see additional work, making him a sneaky goal-line option at plus-money odds.

