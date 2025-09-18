Live NowLive
NFL · 2 hours ago

Dolphins vs Bills: Best Miami Anytime TD Scorers for NFL TNF

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

Following two straight losses to open the year, the reeling Miami Dolphins (0-2) look to right the ship as they travel to Highmark Stadium to take on AFC East rival Buffalo Bills (2-0) on Thursday Night Football.

Miami enters the contest as 11.5-point road underdogs.

Below are my top anytime touchdown bets for Mike McDaniel’s group, beginning with running back De’Von Achane.

Note: All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

1. RB De’Von Achane Anytime TD (+116)

The Bills will be down both DT Ed Oliver and LB Matt Milano, softening their interior run defense. A versatile runner, Achane is operating as a true bell-cow, logging an 84% snap share while leading Miami in targets (14), receptions (11), and receiving TDs (2) through two weeks. That elite usage plus a shorthanded Bills front make his TD odds appealing at plus money.

2. WR Tyreek Hill Anytime TD (+165)

With Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) listed as questionable on the short week, Hill’s red-zone usage and explosive-play potential loom larger. The veteran bounced back in Week 2 (6/109/0) after Miami’s ugly eight-point opener and still boasts the game-breaking speed to house one from anywhere on the field. He’s a strong bet regardless of the Dolphins’ offensive volatility.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

