ESPN’s Early NFL Trade Deadline Buzz: 13 Teams That Need to Make Moves

ESPN highlights 13 NFL teams that must act before the trade deadline, breaking down potential moves, roster needs, and strategies to improve moving forward.

As Jeremy Fowler says, " [Howie] Roseman is usually trying to add." One position of need identified is cornerback.

Houston’s Nick Caserio has “been among the most active dealmakers in recent years." With their 0-3 start, the Texans are a prime team that goes from playoff contender to trade deadline seller as they look towards the future.

Dan Graziano lists San Francisco as a team to monitor, because the Niners have “never been shy about making big in-season moves." Considering their early-season injuries, including the major hit on the defensive line and the loss of Nick Bosa for the season, the 49ers remain a team to watch.

Jeremy Fowler notes the Chiefs as a team that could use a lift on offense. With the lack of consistent weapons at Andy Reid’s disposal, running back and wide receiver are areas that Kansas City could be looking to make a move.

Browns’ general manager Andrew Berry has consistently proven that he’s not afraid to put together a deal, as Fowler notes. Considering the loss of the team’s starting left tackle, Dawand Jones, Cleveland is repeatedly looking at options at the position.

The Chargers are another team noted to potentially be in line to make moves, especially at the edge position, where the team could use some help. Considering the team’s 3-0 start, mixed with general manager Joe Hortiz ties across the league, expect LA to be active.

The Steelers were one team closely linked to wide receivers entering the season. However, due to their slow start defensively, Graziano notes that Pittsburgh could be looking to make moves on that side of the ball, rather than focusing on offensive help.

John Harbaugh outed the Ravens’ lack of pass rush following their most recent loss, and if there’s one thing we’ve become accustomed to over the last few years, it’s that the Ravens will make it a point of emphasis to make moves where they see fit.

Fowler and Graziano list the Dolphins as a team that could be selling after their slow start. Looking at players like edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and running back Jaylen Wright, don’t be surprised if Miami begins to field calls. Not to mention, the ongoing saga of Tyreek Hill in South Beach.

The Bengals’ hot start fizzled out with the potentially season-defining injury of quarterback Joe Burrow. If Cincinnati continues to struggle, it could look to offload veteran talent such as Trey Hendrickson, who was a top target for multiple teams this offseason.

Graziano mentions Jakobi Meyers’s previous trade request out of Las Vegas, which could be a move the Raiders reconsider if they continue to struggle. The wideout wants a new deal, and considering his play, he deserves it. However, staying put may not be best for either side at this point.

The Saints have an entirely new coaching staff, and with the early struggles, the lack of ties to any player on the roster could make them a team to monitor as a huge seller ahead of the deadline, according to Graziano.

The Tennessee Titans’ abysmal start could make them another team to keep an eye on. Between the veteran talent on the roster, such as Calvin Ridley, and contending teams looking to upgrade at positions Tennessee has to offer, Graziano lists the struggling Titans as a team to monitor.

