Is Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears a Top Seven Quarterback: Buy or Sell Analysis

A Hot Start to His Rookie Campaign

Williams has wasted little time showing why the Bears drafted him to be their franchise quarterback. His early-season flashes—most notably a strong performance against the Dallas Cowboys—have Bears fans buzzing and fantasy managers wondering just how high his ceiling goes. With a steady command of the offense and growing confidence in his deep ball, Williams has already positioned himself as one of the more intriguing fantasy stories of the 2025 season.

Injuries and Opportunity in the QB Market

Fantasy football in 2025 has been shaken by injuries at the quarterback position. Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals is sidelined, Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders has already missed time, and managers have been scrambling to plug lineup gaps. That attrition opens the door for Williams to rise the rankings.

The Elite Tier : Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens, Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles, and Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers remain firmly ahead of Williams.

The Bubble Tier: Daniel Jones of the Indianapolis Colts is having a career year, Jordan Love of the Green Bay Packers has been up and down, and Baker Mayfield of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is battling through injuries to his receiving corps.

In short, the QB7–QB10 range feels very much in play for Williams if he continues producing.

The Bears’ Reality: Bad Defense, Big Passing Volume

Chicago’s defense has been leaky, forcing Williams into game scripts where passing volume becomes a necessity. That’s not ideal for the Bears’ win-loss column, but it’s gold for fantasy managers. With DJ Moore headlining the receiving corps and rookie targets like Rome Odunze and Luther Burden offering upside, Williams has the supporting cast to rack up points.

Add in an adequate run game that prevents defenses from keying solely on the pass, and you’ve got a recipe for high-end fantasy consistency.

Betting Angle: Caleb Williams Futures

Sportsbooks have taken notice. Futures markets are adjusting Williams’ season-long props upward, especially in passing yards and touchdowns. If you’re holding an early ticket on him to finish top 10 in fantasy points among QBs, you’re in great shape. But what about that top-7 finish?

The Case for Buying : Williams has volume, weapons, and a schedule that should keep him throwing. Injuries to other QBs have thinned out the competition for top-7 status.

The Case for Selling: The names ahead of him—Allen, Jackson, Hurts, Herbert, and even a rejuvenated Jones—form a tough barrier. Cracking that group may be just a year too soon.

Verdict: Buy with Caution

I’m buying the idea that Williams finishes inside the top 10 fantasy quarterbacks this season. Top 7? That’s where I draw the line. It’s a close call, but the safe wager is on QB8–QB10. If you’re betting futures, take the over on his passing yardage props and consider him a weekly DFS tournament play, but don’t overextend expecting him to leapfrog the league’s most established dual-threat stars.

