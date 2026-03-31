Mel Kiper’s New (MAR 30) Top 10 Quarterback Rankings | NFL Draft Combine Results

The 2026 NFL Draft cycle is shifting into high gear, and the quarterback market is officially taking shape. ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. updated his position rankings on March 30, providing a definitive look at the signal-callers set to define the league's future.
While Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza has cemented his status as the undisputed No. 1 overall prospect, the battle for the spots behind him is intensifying. Alabama’s Ty Simpson remains firm at No. 2, standing as the only other passer to join Mendoza on Kiper’s elite Top 25 Big Board. Simpson has moved up to No. 20 from No. 25 overall.
The rest of the field remains mostly solid. The only change we saw in Kiper's quarterback rankings was North Dakota State's Cole Payton and scouting combine star Taylen Green from Arkansas switching positions, with Payton moving up one slot and Green down one.