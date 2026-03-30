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NFL · 1 hour ago

Aaron Donald shares $2.3 billion news after Forbes’ March list

Muhammed Asif

Host · Writer

LOS ANGELES — Former NFL defensive tackle for the Los Angeles Rams, Aaron Donald, on Sunday shared billion-dollar news achieved by David Grain, resharing a collage of images following the Forbes Billionaires announcement through his Instagram handle.

Donald, the Super Bowl champion, selected the track “BOSS" by The Carters (Jay-Z and Beyoncé) for the Instagram Story. This is thematic, as both Jay-Z and Beyonce are also featured on the 2026 Forbes billionaire list, sharing the Grain’s net worth, he captioned:

“ANOTHER BILLIONAIRE! DAVID GRAIN HAS BEEN ADDED TO THE FORBES LIST WITH A NET WORTH OF $2.3 BILLION!”

Grain, who is CEO and Founder of Grain Management, and a private equity executive whose firm focuses on telecommunications infrastructure, was identified as a $2.3 billion giant on March 30 on the 2026 Forbes Billionaires list. As of now, he is ranked 1742 in the world, according to Forbes.

Forbes officially published the 2026 World’s Black Billionaires list in mid-March 2026, where Jay-Z’s net worth is a significant $2.8 billion, almost a billion more than Taylor Swift’s net worth, $2 billion listed. Among the astronomical figures, stars like Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James are listed as $1.4 billion, but Tiger Woods has .1 billion edge over James, as $1.5 billion.

Donald, who was drafted by the Rams in 2014 as first rounder 13 overall pick, played his all ten season career for them. Winning three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, eight-time First-team All-Pro, ten-time Pro Bowl are just some of the trophies he secured for his shelf.

He played for the Pittsburgh Panthers in college and maintains a net worth of $60 Million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Donald runs a non-profit organization Aaron Donald 99 Foundation, with his wife Erica, to support youth.

The Rams’ former star planned his exit early, last season. In the press conference, he told reporters:

“I knew from when I first walked on the field of camp this would be my last year," said Donald. “Obviously, I didn’t want to share with you guys. I didn’t want to be a distraction, but my family knew I knew, I’m pretty sure a couple of the coaches."

These days, Aaron Donald watches games as a fan to support Blue and Yellow.

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