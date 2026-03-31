Who Are the Best Available NFL Free Agents Right Now? ESPN Ranks the Top 7

Kirk Cousins Free Agent Profile
- Free Agent Type: UFA
- Position: QB
- Previous Team: Atlanta Falcons
- Age: 37
- Experience: 14 Years
- Previous AAV: $45,000,000
- Market Value (Spotrac): $10,700,000
After appearing in 10 games for Atlanta this season, Kirk Cousins entered free agency as a veteran option for teams seeking stability under center. He finished the season with 1,721 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions, showing he can still operate efficiently in the right system.
"Cousins grades out as a lower-tier starter in a play-action system that would cater to his field vision and timing." - Matt Bowen
2025 Season NFL Stats
- 1,721 passing yards
- 10 TDs
- 5 INTs