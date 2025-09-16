NFL Football: Grading Every AFC Team’s Week 2 Performance

9) Indianapolis Colts

Week 2 Result: Colts 29, Broncos 28

The Indianapolis Colts offense looks like an absolute juggernaut this season, and that is certainly the last thing anyone expected to say entering the season. Indy has yet to punt the ball this season, and with Shane Steichen looking like the offensive mastermind the Colts hired him to be, having adequate quarterback play has changed everything for Indianapolis. On the flip side, Indy’s defense did enough for the Colts to outlast a Denver Broncos team that many expected to handle business on the road.

Grade: B+