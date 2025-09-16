Live NowLive
NFL · 10 minutes ago

NFL Football: Grading Every AFC Team's Week 2 Performance

John Canady

Host · Writer

  • 16) Los Angeles Chargers

    Week 2 Result: Chargers 20, Raiders 9

    The Los Angeles Chargers continue to look like a well-rounded football team that's capable of winning games regardless of how the script unfolds. Whether it's by the hands of the defense, offensive execution, or simply just by winning the margins, LA looks like a true threat in the AFC West.

    Grade: B+

  • 2) Miami Dolphins

    Week 2 Result: Patriots 33, Dolphins 27

    The Miami Dolphins' struggles continue beyond Week 1 after the team hoped a players-only meeting could be the answer to their problems. Instead, it truly just looked to be a band-aid on a bullet hole. Miami now falls to 0-2 and 0-1 in division play.

    Grade: C-

  • 3) New England Patriots

    Week 2 Result: Patriots 33, Dolphins 27

    New England finally got their first win of the Mike Vrabel era, and it comes against a division rival in the Dolphins. The Patriots' offense seemed to be finally putting things together, and their defense did just enough to outlast an explosive Miami offense, which alone is a win regardless of Miami’s issues.

    Grade: B-

  • 4) New York Jets

    Week 2 Result: Bills 30, Jets 10

    The New York Jets seemed to be much more competitive than expected after taking the Steelers to the limit in Week 1. However, a matchup against the top-contending Bills brought Aaron Glenn’s squad back down to earth, reminding them there’s a long way to go for them to be back in the mix.

    Grade: D-

  • 5) Cincinnati Bengals

    Week 2 Result: Bengals 31, Jaguars 27

    The Cincinnati Bengals are one of a few teams left standing undefeated following Week 2. Despite that, it’s hard to feel optimistic considering Joe Burrow’s season may be over if Zac Taylor’s squad isn’t able to stay afloat until he recovers from the toe injury he suffered on Sunday. Regardless, a win is a win, and against a gritty Jaguars team, Cincy prevailed.

    Grade: B-

  • 6) Cleveland Browns

    Week 2 Result: Ravens 41, Browns 17

    The Cleveland Browns, being led by a 40-year-old quarterback, couldn’t have been more evident than it was on Sunday. The offense looked stagnant against a top defensive group of the Ravens, and on the opposite end, Cleveland’s defense couldn’t have looked worse. If things continue trending this way, the Browns and their fanbase could be in for a long season.

    Grade: F

  • 7) Baltimore Ravens

    Week 2 Result: Ravens 41, Browns 17

    The Baltimore Ravens bounced back in a major way on Sunday with a statement win over their division rivals. John Harbaugh’s offense was firing on all cylinders, and their defense looked as dominant as ever. Baltimore continues to look like a team poised for yet another deep postseason run based on early-season indications.

    Grade: A

  • 8) Pittsburgh Steelers

    Week 2 Result: Seahawks 31, Steelers 17

    The Pittsburgh Steelers struggled to get things going offensively against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Pittsburgh looked like a team that added several new players on offense, and the lack of continuity between key playmakers showed in this one. Defensively, Pittsburgh struggled once again, allowing 30+ points to be scored for the second week in a row.

    Grade: D-

  • 9) Indianapolis Colts

    Week 2 Result: Colts 29, Broncos 28

    The Indianapolis Colts offense looks like an absolute juggernaut this season, and that is certainly the last thing anyone expected to say entering the season. Indy has yet to punt the ball this season, and with Shane Steichen looking like the offensive mastermind the Colts hired him to be, having adequate quarterback play has changed everything for Indianapolis. On the flip side, Indy’s defense did enough for the Colts to outlast a Denver Broncos team that many expected to handle business on the road.

    Grade: B+

  • 10) Jacksonville Jaguars

    Week 2 Result: Bengals 31, Jaguars 27

    The Jacksonville Jaguars continue to go through growing pains with new head coach Liam Coen, but this time it seemingly cost the Jags the win. Jacksonville collapsed late in the fourth quarter against the Bengals, and with offensive inconsistencies being the talking point behind the team’s loss, there are plenty of questions the team has to answer moving forward.

    Grade: C-

  • 11) Tennessee Titans

    Week 2 Result: Rams 33, Titans 19

    The Tennessee Titans continue to prove that they have the talent in place to compete, but until they can put it all together, it’ll be hard to come by a win. When the defense plays well, the offense struggles. Meanwhile, when the defense gets a stop, the offense can’t deliver. Perhaps Brian Callahan’s squad just needs more time to gel, but until then, Tennessee stays at the bottom of the AFC at 0-2.

    Grade: C-

  • 12) Houston Texans

    Week 2 Result: Buccaneers 20, Texans 19 

    The Houston Texans fall to 0-2 after suffering a heartbreaking loss at home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Houston's offensive struggles continue, and in large part due to the struggles to protect the quarterback from the team's offensive line. Moving forward, the Texans will have plenty of work to do if they hope to return to the top of the AFC South.

    Grade: C-

  • 13) Kansas City Chiefs

    Week 2 Result: Eagles 20, Chiefs 17

    The Kansas City Chiefs' struggles continue after falling to the Philadelphia Eagles in the highly anticipated Super Bowl rematch. Kansas City’s offensive struggles outweighed the defensive turnaround from Steve Spagnuolo’s group. Obviously, Andy Reid’s squad can never be counted out, but in unfamiliar territory two games under .500, the Chiefs need to turn things around quickly.

    Grade: C+

  • 14) Denver Broncos

    Week 2 Result: Colts 29, Broncos 28

    To start the game, the Denver Broncos’ offense looked unstoppable, scoring on three straight possessions to start. However, the lackluster defensive play put the team in a position where scoring was a necessity. Down the stretch, Sean Payton’s offense stalled, and a costly penalty forced them to fall to 1-1 on the season.

    Grade: B-

  • 15) Las Vegas Raiders

    Week 2 Result: Chargers 20, Raiders 9

    The Las Vegas Raiders got a taste of reality on Monday Night Football, suffering their first loss of the Pete Carroll era. Las Vegas' offense struggled immensely to move the ball, largely due to the fact that the team couldn't find a way to avoid turnovers. Following the loss, the Raiders are forced to go back to the drawing board.

    Grade: C-

