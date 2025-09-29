NFL MNF Week 4 Most Bet Player Props: Jets-Dolphins, Bengals-Broncos

‌



Here are the most bet NFL Monday Night Football props from BetMGM insights, featuring the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals, and Denver Broncos.

J.K. Dobbins Over 64.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

Bettors expect Dobbins to be heavily featured in Denver’s backfield. With a soft rushing matchup and the chance for 15+ carries, he’s projected to clear this total comfortably.

Garrett Wilson Over 5.5 Receptions (-115)

Wilson is seen as the Jets’ go-to target, especially in short-to-intermediate routes. If the Jets fall behind, his volume could easily push him into the 7–8 catch range.

Evan Engram Over 1.5 Receptions (-200)

A low threshold makes this prop attractive. Engram is a reliable check-down option, and bettors expect him to clear this number early in the game.

Braelon Allen Over 16.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

With just a few carries, Allen could cash this bet. His bruising style makes him a likely candidate to pick up chunk gains against lighter defensive fronts.

De’Von Achane Under 12.5 Rushing Attempts (+105)

Miami tends to use a committee approach, and bettors believe Achane won’t see enough touches to challenge this number, especially if the Dolphins lean on the pass.

