NFL Super Bowl MVP Top 10 Player Power Rankings | Divisional Round

9) WR Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Had Puka Nacua played every game this season, he likely would have led the NFL in receiving yards in addition to his standing as the receptions (129) leader. The dominant wideout finished 78 yards short with 1,715, despite playing one less game than the league leader, who happens to be our next slide.

Nacua picked up where he left off in the regular season with another stellar performance in the Wild Card Round against the Carolina Panthers. The BYU alum had a game-high 10 catches for 111 yards, while scoring twice, once through the air and once on the ground. It will be tough to upstage his quarterback, but if the Rams get to the Super Bowl, Nacua has the skill set and target volume to have a monster game and put himself in the MVP conversation. First, he'll have to help Matthew Stafford breeze through the Windy City.

Previous Week's Super Bowl MVP Odds: +3000 --> This Week's Odds: +2200

Divisional Round Opponent: at Chicago Bears