Who Will Win Super Bowl LX MVP? Ranking the Top 10 NFL Contenders

1. Sam Darnold, QB | Seattle Seahawks
Sam Darnold has redefined his career with the Seattle Seahawks, entering Championship Weekend as the betting favorite to win Super Bowl MVP.
MVP Resurgence: Darnold finished the regular season among the league leaders in passer rating (116.0) and yards per attempt (9.65).
Efficiency Leader: He completed 71.1% of his passes for 2,262 yards and 17 touchdowns through his first nine appearances, leading an explosive Seattle offense.
The "QB Advantage": Market context favors him as the signal-caller for the current Super Bowl favorite (+150); historically, quarterbacks have won five of the last six Super Bowl MVPs.
Previous Week's Super Bowl MVP Odds: +490 --> This Week's Odds: +250
NFC Championship Opponent: vs Los Angeles Rams