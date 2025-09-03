Live NowLive
NFL · 6 hours ago

NFL: Top Eight QBs in the League Going Into Week One

Lou Landers

Host · Writer

  • 1. Josh Allen

    The reigning MVP is set up to be the best QB in the league once again. The offense runs through Allen; his main weapons are all returning, and WR Keon Coleman could take a big step forward in year two.

  • 8. Baker Mayfield

    Mayfield is coming off a career season and helped lead the Bucs to another divisional crown. He has a loaded offense around him, and even though the Bucs lost their offensive coordinator, Baker is a gamer.

  • 7. Jared Goff

    Goff might be controversial on this list because we really don’t know what we will see from him without Ben Johnson. All the pieces are still in place on offense, though, and Goff knows how to run that offense.

  • 6. Jayden Daniels

    Right now, Jayden Daniels is Lamar Jackson Jr. He can do everything Lamar can do; he just needs to show it for more than one season.

  • 5. Jalen Hurts

    Hurts is underrated because people like to suggest that he was carried by the Eagles defense, offensive line, and Saquon. However, those people need to watch more film, because Hurts makes big plays constantly.

  • 4. Patrick Mahomes

    Mahomes could be number one on any of these lists, but he simply just isn’t as dynamic as Jackson or Allen. He also doesn't put up the big passing numbers that Burrow does anymore. Still, in a big moment in a big game, I would take Mahomes over any current QB.

  • 3. Joe Burrow

    He is probably the best in-the-pocket QB in the NFL right now, and having Chase and Higgins to throw the football to only improves his outlook.

  • 2. Lamar Jackson

    Jackson arguably could have won MVP last year, and he puts up MVP numbers every season. His WR corps might be a weakness, but what he can do on the ground makes up for it.

