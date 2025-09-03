NFL: Top Eight QBs in the League Going Into Week One
Lou Landers
Host · Writer
1. Josh Allen
The reigning MVP is set up to be the best QB in the league once again. The offense runs through Allen; his main weapons are all returning, and WR Keon Coleman could take a big step forward in year two.
8. Baker Mayfield
Mayfield is coming off a career season and helped lead the Bucs to another divisional crown. He has a loaded offense around him, and even though the Bucs lost their offensive coordinator, Baker is a gamer.
7. Jared Goff
Goff might be controversial on this list because we really don’t know what we will see from him without Ben Johnson. All the pieces are still in place on offense, though, and Goff knows how to run that offense.
6. Jayden Daniels
Right now, Jayden Daniels is Lamar Jackson Jr. He can do everything Lamar can do; he just needs to show it for more than one season.
4. Patrick Mahomes
Mahomes could be number one on any of these lists, but he simply just isn’t as dynamic as Jackson or Allen. He also doesn't put up the big passing numbers that Burrow does anymore. Still, in a big moment in a big game, I would take Mahomes over any current QB.
2. Lamar Jackson
Jackson arguably could have won MVP last year, and he puts up MVP numbers every season. His WR corps might be a weakness, but what he can do on the ground makes up for it.
