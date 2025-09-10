NFL: Week 1 Takeaways From The AFC East Division

Drake Maye Isn’t There Yet

New England’s 2025 fortunes will be heavily attached to Drake Maye’s development, and the second-year player left us with more questions than answers on Sunday. While he threw for 287 yards and threw a touchdown, he also threw a game-changing interception and looke a bit wild. While Maye is still just 23 years old and has a lot of room to grow – Maye is still just 23 years old and has a lot of room to grow. Patriots fans are going to have to be a little more patient than they would have liked.