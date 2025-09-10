NFL: Week 1 Takeaways From The AFC North

Ravens: Derrick Henry is still the king

There is not much to say about Derrick Henry other than the fact that he will have a case to be the greatest running back of all time. He is now 31 years old and looks better than he ever has at a position that tends to deteriorate quickly. He averaged 9.1 yards per carry against a great defense. He looked stronger and faster than everybody on the field and is doing everything in his power to get the Ravens to the Super Bowl.