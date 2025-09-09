NFL: Ten Takeaways From Week One Of The Season

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It was obvious that Tampa Bay was missing their star offensive tackle, Tristan Wirfs, as Atlanta had Baker Mayfield under siege for most of the game. Baker only completed 17 passes for 167 yards and three touchdowns. Two of those touchdowns went to rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, who had four receptions for 67 yards and two touchdowns. There's no way they'll be able to take him out of the lineup even when Chris Godwin returns in Week 5.