NFL Super Bowl Rankings: 9 Teams Best Positioned To Win It All
Lou Landers
Host · Writer
9. Los Angeles Rams
The Rams defense was superb, picking up where they left off last season, and Matthew Stafford looked healthy. Stafford’s health came into question this preseason, so seeing him out there making plays is very encouraging.
9 NFL Teams Best Positioned to Win the 2026 Super Bowl
As Week 1 of NFL football comes to a close, these nine teams are best positioned to win the Super Bowl in 2026:
1. Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles are the defending champs, so they still hold down the number one spot. It wasn’t the prettiest of wins for them in Week 1, but a win is a win, and they did it without their best defensive player, Jalen Carter.
2. Buffalo Bills
Buffalo has one of, if not the best, players in the world in Josh Allen, and will be one of the best teams this season. They played well in Week 1 against a very tough opponent in the Ravens, and although they trailed most of the game, they battled back to win one of the best SNF games I have ever seen.
3. Baltimore Ravens
This might be the best roster the Ravens have had since they drafted Lamar Jackson. The defense is much improved from a year ago, even though they gave up a ton of points to the Bills (everyone does) in Week 1. The offense is elite, and they are clear favorites in the AFC North. They played an amazing game in week one in Buffalo, but couldn’t stop the reigning NFL MVP when it mattered most.
4. Green Bay Packers
They move way up the rankings this week after a dominating victory over the Lions. They held the Lions to just 6 points until the final minute of the game. The Packers' defense looked elite, and Jordan Love looked healthy.
5. Washington Commanders
The Commanders took care of business in Week 1 as expected. They dominated the Giants and looked great on both sides of the ball.
6. Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City lost in Week 1 in Brazil, but this is a resilient team. They are still the team to beat in the AFC until someone knocks them off in the AFC playoffs. Their lack of a run game might be their downfall.
8. Detroit Lions
The Lions move down in these rankings this week after a horrible performance in Week 1. We shouldn’t overreact just yet, but the Lions may simply not be as good this season without Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn.
