NFL Week 1 Best Bets: Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears

Thank the heavens, the NFL season (and all its spoils) has finally returned. Summer is on its way out, and fall is on the horizon. With that, there are betting opportunities nearly every day between now and next January. We’ve got you covered for Week 1!

Stadium: Soldier Field

Soldier Field Location: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Where to Watch: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Spread: MIN -1.5 | Total: 43.5 (-112/-108)

MIN -1.5 | 43.5 (-112/-108) Moneyline: MIN -120 | CHI +102

Are you ready for some football?! The first 2025 rendition of Monday Night Football is finally here. For Week 1, the rowdy NFC North will be thrust center stage when the Minnesota Vikings visit the Chicago Bears at historic Soldier Field.

After an exceptionally porous 2024, the Bears revamped their offensive line over the recent offseason. Quarterback Caleb Williams should have more time to operate with the addition of LG Joe Thuney — a player who has been named as a First-Team All-Pro in each of the past two seasons.

Minnesota will be entrusting the offense to a new signal caller for a third-straight season. As it is now, quarterback J.J. McCarthy will begin his NFL journey after a devastating knee injury last preseason. He’ll lead a potent Vikings offense that features the likes of Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson, but the group is not yet complete; receiver Jordan Addison is currently serving a suspension.

Chicago was unable to defeat the Vikings in 2024, but they are looking to right that wrong on national television tonight. Transparently, the narrow betting lines for this contest make it tough to call. However, I am eager to see this rebuilt Bears squad. Conversely, I am not quite sure what to expect from McCarthy’s NFL debut, especially when going against a Chicago defensive front that boasts Montez Sweat, Grady Jarrett, and Kevin Byard III.

The Bears are a home underdog (+102 moneyline odds at FanDuel Sportsbook) in Week 1, and I think that has value. In last year’s home game versus Minnesota, Chicago lost, 30-27, but Williams threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns.

Despite the Vikings being slightly favored tonight, ESPN Analytics gives the Bears a 51.9% chance at victory.

Best Bet: Bears ML (+102)

This game will pit together two top-ten picks from the 2023 draft, both of whom are from the quarterback spot. Williams and McCarthy offer differing skill sets, but regardless, I feel the respective defenses here will have the upper hand. Chicago and Minnesota are both strong on the defensive side.

In 2024, the Bears allowed 21.8 PPG while the Vikings surrendered just 19.5 PPG. At the present juncture, I’m not confident that we see these divisional rivals combine for 44 total points. That means I will be on the under at Soldier Field, which is typically not an excellent venue for offenses (perhaps a contributing factor to why no Bears QB has reached 4,000 passing yards in a season).

Chicago went 10-7 (58.8%) for under bettors in 2024. Meanwhile, Minnesota cashed the under in 11 of 18 (61.1%) contests.

Best Bet: Under 43.5 (-108)

Week 1 brings numerous opportunities to set a profitable tone on the gridiron. Best of luck!

