5 Fearless Takes for Bears vs Vikings on Monday Night Football

5. Ben Johnson Will Lead the Bears to Victory

The Bears have a terrible track record of tabbing their next head coach. Despite playing under five different head coaches, Chicago has just one winning season over its previous 12 campaigns. Thankfully, they can buck that trend with Ben Johnson calling the shots.

Johnson is one of the most well-respected offensive minds in the game. He had his fair share of opportunities at the end of the 2023 campaign, instead deciding to stay on with the Lions. But with nothing left to prove, Johnson ventured off on his own path, and it should be a fruitful endeavor.

With just 21 wins over the previous four seasons, victory has been a mirage in a barren wasteland. Johnson is leading the Bears to the oasis, and there's nothing the Vikings can do to slow them down.

Bears Moneyline +108

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.