5 Fearless Takes for Bears vs Vikings on Monday Night Football
Grant White
Host · Writer
5. Ben Johnson Will Lead the Bears to Victory
The Bears have a terrible track record of tabbing their next head coach. Despite playing under five different head coaches, Chicago has just one winning season over its previous 12 campaigns. Thankfully, they can buck that trend with Ben Johnson calling the shots.
Johnson is one of the most well-respected offensive minds in the game. He had his fair share of opportunities at the end of the 2023 campaign, instead deciding to stay on with the Lions. But with nothing left to prove, Johnson ventured off on his own path, and it should be a fruitful endeavor.
With just 21 wins over the previous four seasons, victory has been a mirage in a barren wasteland. Johnson is leading the Bears to the oasis, and there's nothing the Vikings can do to slow them down.
Bears Moneyline +108

1. D'Andre Swift Will Show Out
The Chicago Bears were a dumpster fire last year. Included in that is D'Andre Swift, who struggled in his first season in the Windy City. But all signs point to a resurgent campaign from the former Pro Bowl running back in 2025.
Swift had a career-best 253 carries last season, without the corresponding increase in production. He totaled a respectable 959 yards on 253 rushing attempts, yielding a career-worst 3.8 yards per carry. But after Chicago invested heavily in its offensive line this offseason, greener pastures await Swift this year.
The Bears' running back is a natural progression candidate. His yards per carry should work back up toward career average, and he's the lone wolf in the Bears' backfield. No need to temper expectations, Swift will be a game-changing running back in Week 1.
D'Andre Swift to Record 70+ Rushing Yards +210

2. J.J. McCarthy Will Struggle in His Inaugural Game
Last year, the Minnesota Vikings selected J.J. McCarthy in the first round, drafting him as their franchise quarterback. An injury robbed him of his rookie campaign, and the outlook is guarded for his inaugural test versus the Bears.
McCarthy logged just a handful of snaps in the preseason. He went 4-for-7 way back in Preseason Week 1, throwing for 30 yards and no scores. That's hardly conducive to replicating the pressure and environment he'll face from the Bears on Monday night.
Chicago finished last season in the middle of the pack in terms of quarterback pressure. But after several key signings and shrewd drafting, the Bears' sacks per game should climb. McCarthy will be under duress all night, and we don't expect him to respond well.
J.J. McCarthy Under 220.5 Passing Yards -114
3. Adam Thielen Will be the Vikings' Leading Pass-Catcher
Days before the start of the 2025 regular season, the Vikings traded for their home-state star, Adam Thielen. The reunion bolsters Minnesota's passing attack, and we expect it to pay immediate dividends.
Not even Father Time has been able to bring down Thielen. The two-time Pro Bowler has posted back-to-back seasons with a 75.2% catch rate or greater, and is coming off a stellar 9.9 yards per target last season.
McCarthy will need an outlet, and Thielen will have his attention on short-to-intermediate routes. We're betting the Vikings' receiver parlays that into a signature performance on Monday Night Football.
Adam Thielen to Record 50+ Receiving Yards +220
4. Caleb Williams Will Finally Live Up to the Hype
Caleb Williams's rookie season could have gone a lot better. The former first-overall draft pick struggled early in his tenure with the Bears and never really looked comfortable behind a patchwork offensive line. Now protected with a vastly superior o-line and surrounded by a plethora of talent, it should all come together for Williams and the Bears.
Williams was at his best in the friendly confines of Soldier Field. The USC product completed 65.4% of his passes at home, compared to 59.4% on the road. Predictably, that correlates with more yards, touchdowns, and a significantly better passer rating.
With the home faithful at his back, we expect Williams to shed his former reputation as an underachieving quarterback. It will take more than one performance, but it will be a good start.
Caleb Williams to Record 250+ Passing Yards +182
