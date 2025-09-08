Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NFL · 3 hours ago

Vikings vs Bears: Best Player Prop Bets for MNF (9/08)

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE


Week 1 in the NFL concludes with an NFC North clash, as the Chicago Bears host the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football.

Here is everything you need to know, along with my top player prop bets for each side.

Note: All odds and props are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Where to Watch Vikings vs. Bears

  • Date: Monday, Sept. 8, 2025
  • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Location: Soldier Field in Chicago, IL
  • TV: ABC/ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo, Sling
  • Spread: Vikings -1.5 (-110) | Total: 43.5
  • Moneyline: Vikings (-122), Bears (+104)

MIN QB J.J. McCarthy UNDER 220.5 Passing Yards (-112)

McCarthy is set to make his NFL debut after last year’s rookie campaign was wiped out due to a knee injury. While he has an elite supporting cast led by star wideout Justin Jefferson, it’s reasonable to expect head coach Kevin O’Connell to lean on a conservative, ground-heavy script to ease his young QB into action. That approach also plays into Chicago’s defensive weakness, as the Bears allowed the third-highest yards per carry (4.93) last season. McCarthy’s inexperience alone is enough for me to roll with the under here in what will be a challenging road environment.

Tackle the Odds with SportsGrid’s Expert NFL Game Picks and NFL Player Prop Picks.

CHI WR DJ Moore OVER 5.5 Receptions (+102)

Moore was the Bears’ go-to option last season, leading the team in targets (140), catches (98), and receiving yards (966). The veteran was remarkably consistent to close out the year, catching at least six passes in each of his final eight games, two of those coming against the Vikings. Minnesota allowed the most receptions to wideouts in 2024 as Brian Flores’s defense blitzed at a league-high rate. Flores’s scheme should look much the same, leaving Moore in a good spot to pick up where he left off under new head coach Ben Johnson and his innovative offense.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

NFL Most Bet 1st Touchdown Scorer: Bears vs Vikings

NFL · 3 hours ago

Sportsgrid-Staff

NFL Most Bet Anytime Touchdown Scorer: Bears vs Vikings

NFL · 3 hours ago

Sportsgrid-Staff

NFL Most Bet Player Props: Bears vs Vikings

NFL · 3 hours ago

Sportsgrid-Staff

NFL Week 1 Best Bets: Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears

NFL · 5 hours ago

Gabriel Santiago

Best Bears Anytime TD Scorer Props for Monday Night Football vs Vikings

NFL · 5 hours ago

Paul Connor

Best Vikings Anytime TD Scorer Props for Monday Night Football vs Bears

NFL · 6 hours ago

Paul Connor

5 Fearless Takes for Bears vs Vikings on Monday Night Football

NFL · 8 hours ago

Grant White

Sunday Night Football: Ravens vs. Bills Top 5 Touchdown Scorers

NFL · 1 day ago

Grant White

Sunday Night Football Week 1: Ravens vs. Bills Same Game Parlay

NFL · 1 day ago

Grant White

NFL: Storylines For All 4 AFC North Teams Heading Into The Season

NFL · 2 days ago

Andrew Weimer