Vikings vs Bears: Best Player Prop Bets for MNF (9/08)

Week 1 in the NFL concludes with an NFC North clash, as the Chicago Bears host the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football.

Here is everything you need to know, along with my top player prop bets for each side.

Date: Monday, Sept. 8, 2025

Monday, Sept. 8, 2025 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Location: Soldier Field in Chicago, IL

Soldier Field in Chicago, IL TV: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Fubo, Sling

Fubo, Sling Spread: Vikings -1.5 (-110) | Total: 43.5

Vikings -1.5 (-110) | 43.5 Moneyline: Vikings (-122), Bears (+104)

MIN QB J.J. McCarthy UNDER 220.5 Passing Yards (-112)

McCarthy is set to make his NFL debut after last year’s rookie campaign was wiped out due to a knee injury. While he has an elite supporting cast led by star wideout Justin Jefferson, it’s reasonable to expect head coach Kevin O’Connell to lean on a conservative, ground-heavy script to ease his young QB into action. That approach also plays into Chicago’s defensive weakness, as the Bears allowed the third-highest yards per carry (4.93) last season. McCarthy’s inexperience alone is enough for me to roll with the under here in what will be a challenging road environment.

CHI WR DJ Moore OVER 5.5 Receptions (+102)

Moore was the Bears’ go-to option last season, leading the team in targets (140), catches (98), and receiving yards (966). The veteran was remarkably consistent to close out the year, catching at least six passes in each of his final eight games, two of those coming against the Vikings. Minnesota allowed the most receptions to wideouts in 2024 as Brian Flores’s defense blitzed at a league-high rate. Flores’s scheme should look much the same, leaving Moore in a good spot to pick up where he left off under new head coach Ben Johnson and his innovative offense.

