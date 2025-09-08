NFL Most Bet 1st Touchdown Scorer: Bears vs Vikings

Bettors are targeting big-play receivers and versatile backs for first touchdown odds, with Justin Jefferson leading the way and substantial value plays on Aaron Jones, D’Andre Swift, D.J. Moore, and T.J. Hockenson.

The Vikings’ superstar wideout is the top pick to strike first, thanks to his explosive playmaking ability and heavy red-zone usage.

Green Bay’s dynamic back is a popular bet to find the endzone early, with his dual-threat skill set making him a constant scoring threat.

Now in a featured role, Swift’s speed and versatility give him plenty of opportunities to break through for the game’s first touchdown.

Chicago’s go-to receiver offers solid value, as his chemistry with the quarterback makes him a big-play option right from kickoff.

The tight end is a reliable red-zone target, and bettors see his size and sure hands as a potential difference-maker on the opening score.

