Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NFL · 2 hours ago

NFL Most Bet 1st Touchdown Scorer: Bears vs Vikings

Sportsgrid-Staff

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

NFL Most Bet 1st Touchdown Scorer: Bears vs Vikings

Bettors are targeting big-play receivers and versatile backs for first touchdown odds, with Justin Jefferson leading the way and substantial value plays on Aaron Jones, D’Andre Swift, D.J. Moore, and T.J. Hockenson.

Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Justin Jefferson (+600)

The Vikings’ superstar wideout is the top pick to strike first, thanks to his explosive playmaking ability and heavy red-zone usage.

Aaron Jones (+750)

Green Bay’s dynamic back is a popular bet to find the endzone early, with his dual-threat skill set making him a constant scoring threat.

D’Andre Swift (+750)

Now in a featured role, Swift’s speed and versatility give him plenty of opportunities to break through for the game’s first touchdown.

DJ Moore (+1000)

Chicago’s go-to receiver offers solid value, as his chemistry with the quarterback makes him a big-play option right from kickoff.

T.J. Hockenson (+1200)

The tight end is a reliable red-zone target, and bettors see his size and sure hands as a potential difference-maker on the opening score.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

NFL Most Bet Anytime Touchdown Scorer: Bears vs Vikings

NFL · 3 hours ago

Sportsgrid-Staff

NFL Most Bet Player Props: Bears vs Vikings

NFL · 3 hours ago

Sportsgrid-Staff

Vikings vs Bears: Best Player Prop Bets for MNF (9/08)

NFL · 3 hours ago

Paul Connor

NFL Week 1 Best Bets: Minnesota Vikings vs Chicago Bears

NFL · 5 hours ago

Gabriel Santiago

Best Bears Anytime TD Scorer Props for Monday Night Football vs Vikings

NFL · 5 hours ago

Paul Connor

Best Vikings Anytime TD Scorer Props for Monday Night Football vs Bears

NFL · 6 hours ago

Paul Connor

5 Fearless Takes for Bears vs Vikings on Monday Night Football

NFL · 8 hours ago

Grant White

Sunday Night Football: Ravens vs. Bills Top 5 Touchdown Scorers

NFL · 1 day ago

Grant White

Sunday Night Football Week 1: Ravens vs. Bills Same Game Parlay

NFL · 1 day ago

Grant White

NFL: Storylines For All 4 AFC North Teams Heading Into The Season

NFL · 2 days ago

Andrew Weimer