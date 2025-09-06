NFL: Storylines For All 4 AFC North Teams Heading Into The Season
Host · Writer
Storylines For Each AFC North Team Heading Into The Season
These are the biggest storylines heading into the NFL season in the AFC North.
Browns: Defensive Line is Still Elite
A strong part of the Browns is their defensive line; they have had a good mix of star power and depth that can sustain for a season. This common theme for the Browns is only continuing, they drafted Mason Graham at 5th overall who is one of the best run stoppers straight out of college in a long time. As well as adding veteran Maliek Collins from the Texans, who will provide consistently good run-stopping. All this without mentioning the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year, Myles Garrett. Garrett is and will continue to be one of the best defensive players in the whole NFL.
Browns: QB Carousel continues
Browns fans were hoping one of their rookies would have pulled away with the job by week one, but nobody stood out and Joe Flacco will be starting. There is no clear future for the QB room in Cleveland, Shedeur Sanders seemed promising in his accuracy and timing versus the Panthers, but he has shown that his pocket presence and decision making is not at the NFL level. Dillon Gabriel is still undersized with an underwhelming arm; however, he has some attributes that Sanders lacks. The Browns still have so many question marks heading into the 2025 season and QB is the main issue right now.
Bengals: They Are Ok With Stacking the Offense
The Bengals had one of the most dynamic offenses of all time last season and still missed the playoffs. Coming into the offseason, it was a wide consensus that Tee Higgins would no longer be a Bengal. Despite this, they gave him a huge contract and have one of the NFL’s most expensive offenses. The Bengals could have spent more money on the other side of the ball, but instead decided to stick with creating the best offense they could. This was apparent even in their preseason games, where every time the offense was out there, they looked great, but when the defense was out there, they looked horrible.
Bengals: The Bengals won the Trey Hendrickson Hold Out
Trey Hendrickson was holding out for a long-term deal with the Bengals after his league-leading 17.5 sacks. The Bengals were reluctant to resign their only staple on defense, but just recently Hendrickson decided to take a $14 million pay increase, giving him $30 million for this season. This prevents Hendrickson from having a long-term deal and stability, while the Bengals get him back this season for a relatively cheap price and no commitment.
Ravens: The Flock continues to fleece
The Ravens left last season with severe disappointment after losing to the Bills in the divisional round. They appear to be going all out this season after acquiring All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander. They also drafted Mike Green in the second round after he was projected to be a top 15 pick; these two acquisitions were absolute steals for the Ravens in their hunt for a Super Bowl. The extra help on defense for such a low price will certainly pay off as the season progresses and even in the playoffs versus other top-tier teams in the AFC.
Ravens: Offense will still be dynamic
The Ravens offense is and will continue to be elite; they are led by 2-time MVP Lamar Jackson, who is the heart and soul of this team. By all reports, Jackson looks better than he ever has in camp, and his athleticism appears to be at an all-time high. They also added DeAndre Hopkins, who may not provide a lot of value but can certainly be a help to a team lacking receivers. They also retained left tackle Ronnie Stanley, which is absolutely crucial, especially in a division with such great pass rushers.
Steelers: Tore Down and Rebuilt
The Steelers offseason and preseason have shown that they will never truly rebuild. By adding many big names this offseason, they have shown they will not just sit around in the same place. Adding many players who will improve the physicality and mental strength of this team will help revamp the Steelers for the upcoming season. Aaron Rodgers and Jalen Ramsey specifically will be new leaders on each side of the ball to improve the team.
