NFL: Storylines For All 4 AFC North Teams Heading Into The Season

Steelers: The offense will struggle to start the season

As mentioned, bringing in a lot of new players requires a level of discipline and chemistry that the Steelers do not currently have. Every NFL offense usually struggles more at the beginning of the season, because offense is about timing and precision, which on top of many new players for the Steelers, will most likely be a struggle to begin. Aaron Rodgers has not played with any of the guys he will be playing with, as well as DK Metcalf finding his role and connection with Rodgers. It will certainly not be easy for the Steelers offense to begin the season; they will have to rely on their defense to keep them afloat.