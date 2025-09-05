Live NowLive
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

NFL · 1 hour ago

NFL Week 1: Predicting the Outcomes of All 9 AFC Games

Grant White

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

  • Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills

    • Stadium: Highmark Stadium
    • Location: Orchard Park, NY
    • Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET
    • Spread: BAL -1.5 | Total: 50.5
    • Moneyline: BAL -112 | BUF -104

    The Bills are undeserving underdogs at home.

    Predicted Outcome: Bills 35 - Ravens 32

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New York Jets

    • Stadium: MetLife Stadium
    • Location: East Rutherford, NJ
    • Time: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET
    • Spread: PIT -2.5 | Total: 38.5
    • Moneyline: PIT -146 | NYJ +124

    Classic revenge spot. Mike Tomlin and the Steelers aren't out of moves yet.

    Predicted Outcome: Steelers 24 - Jets 7

  • Miami Dolphins vs. Indianapolis Colts

    • Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium
    • Location: Indianapolis, IN
    • Time: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET
    • Spread: IND -1.5 | Total: 46.5
    • Moneyline: IND -112 | MIA -104

    Not sure what alternate universe we've fallen into where the Colts deserve to be favorites.

    Predicted Outcome: Dolphins 36 - Colts 20

  • Carolina Panthers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

    • Stadium: EverBank Stadium
    • Location: Jacksonville, FL
    • Time: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET
    • Spread: JAX -3.5 | Total: 46.5
    • Moneyline: JAX -190 | CAR +160

    These teams deserve each other, but the Jags are clearly superior.

    Predicted Outcome: Jaguars 27 - Panthers 21

  • Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns

    • Stadium: Huntington Bank Field
    • Location: Cleveland, OH
    • Time: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET
    • Spread: CIN -5.5 | Total: 47.5
    • Moneyline: CIN -230 | CLE +190

    The Bengals aren't beating anyone with defense this year, and the Browns won't be able to keep pace.

    Predicted Outcome: Bengals 45 - Browns 28

  • Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots

    • Stadium: Gillette Stadium
    • Location: Foxborough, MA
    • Time: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET
    • Spread: NE -2.5 | Total: 43.5
    • Moneyline: NE -138 | LV +118

    In a clash of underachievers, we see immense value with the underdog in this spot. 

    Predicted Outcome: Raiders 21 - Patriots 17

  • Tennessee Titans vs. Denver Broncos

    • Stadium: Empower Field at Mile High
    • Location: Denver, CO
    • Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET
    • Spread: DEN -8.5 | Total: 42.5
    • Moneyline: DEN -450 | TEN +350

    There will be some growing pains for the Titans this season. That's even more pronounced in the thin mountain air of Mile High.

    Predicted Outcome: Broncos 24 - Titans 10

  • Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Rams

    • Stadium: SoFi Stadium
    • Location: Inglewood, CA
    • Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET
    • Spread: LAR -3 | Total: 43.5
    • Moneyline: LAR -156 | HOU +132

    The Texans will surprise a few teams this season, but they won't catch the Rams off guard.

    Predicted Outcome: Rams 24 | Texans 20

  • Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills

    • Stadium: Highmark Stadium
    • Location: Orchard Park, NY
    • Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET
    • Spread: BAL -1.5 | Total: 50.5
    • Moneyline: BAL -112 | BUF -104

    The Bills are undeserving underdogs at home.

    Predicted Outcome: Bills 35 - Ravens 32

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

MORE ARTICLES

MORE ARTICLES

Chiefs vs Chargers: Best Player Props for Week 1 Friday Night Football

NFL · 1 hour ago

Paul Connor

NFL Week 1: Predicting the Outcomes of All 8 NFC Games

NFL · 1 hour ago

Grant White

NFL Week 1: 5 Fearless Takes That Fans Won't See Coming

NFL · 3 hours ago

TJ Inman

NFL: Are These Week 1 Storylines Hype Or Concern?

NFL · 3 hours ago

Jayson Braddock

Predicting All 8 NFL Division Winners & Playoff Success

NFL · 3 hours ago

Patrick Kelleher

Fantasy Football Busts for the 2025 NFL Season

NFL · 4 hours ago

Doug Anderson

Fantasy Football Start/Sit: Running Backs and Wide Receivers

NFL · 4 hours ago

Derek Antoine

NFL: Ranking The Top Eight Fantasy Football WRs In Week One

NFL · 4 hours ago

Joey Sheiner

Top 8 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 1

NFL · 4 hours ago

Doug Anderson

NFL: Picking The Winner For Every Week 1 Game (TNF Not Included)

NFL · 5 hours ago

Joey Sheiner