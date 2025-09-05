NFL Week 1: Predicting the Outcomes of All 9 AFC Games
Grant White
Host · Writer
Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills
- Stadium: Highmark Stadium
- Location: Orchard Park, NY
- Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET
- Spread: BAL -1.5 | Total: 50.5
- Moneyline: BAL -112 | BUF -104
The Bills are undeserving underdogs at home.
Predicted Outcome: Bills 35 - Ravens 32
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers
- Stadium: Corinthians Arena
- Location: Sao Paulo, Brazil
- Time: Friday, 8:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: KC -3 | Total: 46.5
- Moneyline: KC -168 | LAC +142
The Chiefs' luck is about to start running out. The Chargers set the tone for the rest of the season early.
Predicted Outcome: Chargers 24 - Chiefs 21
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New York Jets
- Stadium: MetLife Stadium
- Location: East Rutherford, NJ
- Time: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: PIT -2.5 | Total: 38.5
- Moneyline: PIT -146 | NYJ +124
Classic revenge spot. Mike Tomlin and the Steelers aren't out of moves yet.
Predicted Outcome: Steelers 24 - Jets 7
Miami Dolphins vs. Indianapolis Colts
- Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium
- Location: Indianapolis, IN
- Time: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: IND -1.5 | Total: 46.5
- Moneyline: IND -112 | MIA -104
Not sure what alternate universe we've fallen into where the Colts deserve to be favorites.
Predicted Outcome: Dolphins 36 - Colts 20
Carolina Panthers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
- Stadium: EverBank Stadium
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Time: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: JAX -3.5 | Total: 46.5
- Moneyline: JAX -190 | CAR +160
These teams deserve each other, but the Jags are clearly superior.
Predicted Outcome: Jaguars 27 - Panthers 21
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns
- Stadium: Huntington Bank Field
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- Time: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: CIN -5.5 | Total: 47.5
- Moneyline: CIN -230 | CLE +190
The Bengals aren't beating anyone with defense this year, and the Browns won't be able to keep pace.
Predicted Outcome: Bengals 45 - Browns 28
Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots
- Stadium: Gillette Stadium
- Location: Foxborough, MA
- Time: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: NE -2.5 | Total: 43.5
- Moneyline: NE -138 | LV +118
In a clash of underachievers, we see immense value with the underdog in this spot.
Predicted Outcome: Raiders 21 - Patriots 17
Tennessee Titans vs. Denver Broncos
- Stadium: Empower Field at Mile High
- Location: Denver, CO
- Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET
- Spread: DEN -8.5 | Total: 42.5
- Moneyline: DEN -450 | TEN +350
There will be some growing pains for the Titans this season. That's even more pronounced in the thin mountain air of Mile High.
Predicted Outcome: Broncos 24 - Titans 10
Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Rams
- Stadium: SoFi Stadium
- Location: Inglewood, CA
- Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET
- Spread: LAR -3 | Total: 43.5
- Moneyline: LAR -156 | HOU +132
The Texans will surprise a few teams this season, but they won't catch the Rams off guard.
Predicted Outcome: Rams 24 | Texans 20
