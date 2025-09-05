Fantasy Football Busts for the 2025 NFL Season
Host · Writer
James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills, ADP - Round 4
With his contract issues behind him, James Cook is ready to roll for 2025. The problem isn't with his ability, but rather with his opportunities to succeed. The Bills like to use their entire roster, and Cook was only on the field last year for 50% of Buffalo's offensive snaps. His overall numbers were buoyed by his amazing 18 combined touchdowns, and we can expect that total to regress. His lack of involvement in the passing game also caps his value in PPR leagues. He's a fine player, but you will get better value a couple of rounds later with somebody like James Conner or D'Andre Swift.
Travis Hunter, WR/CB. Jacksonville Jaguars, ADP - Round 6
Travis Hunter is a fascinating player as he is attempting to do something that hasn't been accomplished successfully in the NFL since the advent of the facemask by playing on both sides of the ball. The concern here with how high he is being drafted in fantasy is that we just don't know how the new head coach, Liam Coen, and his staff will deploy this exciting rookie. If they need him as a cornerback due to injury or game flow, it's going to hurt his offensive numbers. Let somebody else reach for him and take one of the rookies who play offense only, like Emeka Egbuka or Matthew Golden.
Mark Andrews, TE. Baltimore Ravens, ADP - Round 8
Mark Andrews isn't going to cost you a terribly high pick, but he's still being drafted as a starting TE for fantasy, and those days might be over. After a horrid start to last season, he rebounded and finished the campaign as a top 5 player at the position. The issue here is that those numbers were driven by an unsustainable 11 touchdowns in just 45 receptions over his final 11 games of the season. The eventual emergence of Isaiah Likely has been stalled for a few weeks by a toe injury, but the addition of DeAndre Hopkins gives Lamar Jackson another big target near the goal line. Look for another option later who is in a higher volume pass offense, like Jake Ferguson in Dallas.
De'Von Achane, RB. Miami Dolphins, ADP - Round 2
De'Von Achane was PPR gold last year, and many are taking him to be their RB1 this coming season. Just realize his numbers took a massive hit when Tua Tagovailoa missed time, and more concerning is the calf injury he picked up in camp this summer. He's just too small to be an every-down back in the league, and without every ounce of his speed and agility, he's not going to last long. Big-bodied rookie Ollie Gordon will be there to handle the tough yardage carries, and that may include goal-line work.
Terry McLaurin, WR. Washington Commanders, ADP - Round 4
Terry McLaurin is another player who missed most of camp with his own contract dispute. He's signed and is preparing for Week 1. The issue here is that while Terry has been the model of consistency over the years with questionable QB play, he's never been truly elite. He doesn't miss games, but he needs to play them all to compile his 1,000-yard seasons. The addition of a solid second option for Jayden Daniels in Deebo Samuel will help loosen coverage somewhat, but it may also steal some targets and TDs. His 13 scores last year were a career high by almost double his previous best, and we can expect some regression this coming season.
DJ Moore, WR. Chicago Bears, ADP - Round 5
DJ Moore is in his prime and has been the Bears' leading pass catcher since his arrival prior to the 2023 season. He's being drafted with the hopes that he can return to his 2023 numbers under the new Head Coach, Ben Johnson. The worry here is that what we saw last year might be what we're getting going forward, with so many new mouths to feed in Chi-town. He was able to pile up 98 receptions thanks to 140 targets, but averaged a meager 9.9 yards per grab last year. The emergence of Rome Odunze, along with rookies Luther Burden and Colston Loveland, may mean Moore will be relegated to a possession receiver who struggles to repeat last year's stat line.
Ladd McConkey, WR. Los Angeles Chargers, ADP - Round 2
Last year, Ladd McConkey had an amazing rookie season after breaking out in Week 7 with 6 catches for 111 yards and 2 scores. His performance from that point on led to a top ten overall finish at the position in fantasy. Just beware that he has a history of knee injuries in college and has missed time in camp with an undisclosed lower-body ailment. He will also have to prove he can play more on the outside this season with the addition of Keenan Allen, who will take some snaps away from Ladd in the slot. McConkey is more like prime Julian Edelman than prime Tyreek Hill, which makes him better suited for the 4th or 5th round.
Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins, ADP - Round 3
Speaking of players who aren't like Prime Tyreek Hill... Father Time comes for us all. Much like his aforementioned teammate, Achane, Reek needs every ounce of his peak athleticism and speed to dominate due to his diminutive stature. Entering his age-31 season, it's too risky to think he can regain his top form. Unlike bigger-bodied predecessors at the position like Anquan Bolden or Brandon Marshall, the end will come quickly for Hill as he won't be able to hang around as a goal-line target. His potential success is dependent on too many variables to spend a third round pick on him when you can wait and take younger options like Marvin Harrison Jr. or Garrett Wilson later.
Davante Adams, WR, Los Angeles Rams, ADP - Round 4
Another aging veteran WR who has had an amazing career, Davante Adams, has always been a target monster on every team he has played for. He has averaged an amazing 10 targets a game over the last five years playing for three different teams. He now joins a Rams' squad with an established alpha in Puka Nacua. It only makes sense that, at age 32, Adams will be the Robin to Puka's Batman in L.A. If he averages seven targets a game, that will be impressive, but that's just 70% of the opportunities he's used to, and that's without any physical decline. Expect his numbers to dip this season as he enters the twilight of his career.
