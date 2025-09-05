Fantasy Football Busts for the 2025 NFL Season

Travis Hunter, WR/CB. Jacksonville Jaguars, ADP - Round 6

Travis Hunter is a fascinating player as he is attempting to do something that hasn't been accomplished successfully in the NFL since the advent of the facemask by playing on both sides of the ball. The concern here with how high he is being drafted in fantasy is that we just don't know how the new head coach, Liam Coen, and his staff will deploy this exciting rookie. If they need him as a cornerback due to injury or game flow, it's going to hurt his offensive numbers. Let somebody else reach for him and take one of the rookies who play offense only, like Emeka Egbuka or Matthew Golden.