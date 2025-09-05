Week 1 FanDuel NFL DFS: Top 5 WRs to Target
Paul Connor
Host · Writer
5. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons
FanDuel Salary: $7,000
Opponent: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs' FPTS Allowed Per Game to WRs Last Season: 29.9
Also Consider: Darnell Mooney (5,800), although he is likely a game-time decision due to a shoulder injury. If Mooney is ruled out, Ray-Ray McCloud becomes an intriguing option at just $4,700.
1. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FanDuel Salary: $7,500
Opponent: @ Atlanta Falcons
Falcons' FPTS Allowed Per Game to WRs Last Season: 30.2
Also Consider: TB Emeka Egbuka ($5,000)
2. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
FanDuel Salary: $9,200
Opponent: @ Cleveland Browns
Browns' FPTS Allowed Per Game to WRs Last Season: 30.2
Also Consider: CIN Tee Higgins ($7,100)
3. Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers
FanDuel Salary: $5,600
Opponent: @ Jacksonville Jaguars
Jaguars' FPTS Allowed Per Game to WRs Last Season: 30.1
Also Consider: CAR Xavier Legette ($4,800)
4. Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers
FanDuel Salary: $5,400
Opponent: vs. Detroit Lions
Lions' FPTS Allowed Per Game to WRs Last Season: 29.9
Also Consider: GB Romeo Doubs ($5,200)
