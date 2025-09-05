NFL Week 1: 5 Fearless Takes That Fans Won’t See Coming
TJ Inman
Host · Writer
5. Chicago Bears Make the Vikings Long for Sam Darnold
The Minnesota Vikings were a force in 2024, going 14-3 behind excellent play from quarterback Sam Darnold. They let Darnold walk in free agency as he signed with the Seattle Seahawks and turned the franchise over to second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy. McCarthy was drafted out of Michigan and was out all last season with an injury, but he’s now the unquestioned starter and enters a very tricky situation. Should the Vikings have kept Darnold, a veteran who could help them win without growing pains, and looked to deal McCarthy? That won’t be determined in Week 1, but fans will be questioning the decision that was made after the Chicago Bears knock off the Vikings on Monday Night Football in the Windy City.
Minnesota (-1.5) at Chicago
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
1. The Jaguars Win Big and Immediately Become Overhyped
The Jacksonville Jaguars host the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 and enter the matchup as 3.5-point favorites. The Jags have been mired in a downward slope for the past few seasons, going from 9-8 with the AFC South Championship in 2022 to 9-8 while missing the playoffs in 2023 to just 4-13 in 2024. They notably drafted two-way star Travis Hunter and brought in former Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Liam Coen to try to fix the issues plaguing quarterback Trevor Lawrence. There has been some positive buzz surrounding Carolina, but that comes to a halt in the opening game as the Jaguars show off a revamped offensive attack and trounce the Panthers. As is always the case, there will be overreactions from one game, which will be the case in Jacksonville. The joy will be short-lived as the Jaguars come back down to earth, but it will be a fun few days for them.
Jacksonville (-3.5) vs. Carolina
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
2. Las Vegas Raiders Spoil the Patriots' Breakout Party
There has been so much change in New England, and the Patriots feel like they could be a surprise playoff team this season. Mike Vrabel is in as head coach, the offensive line should be improved, and there is hope that Drake Maye is on the verge of stardom. They begin the season with a contest against the Las Vegas Raiders, a franchise that now has former Patriots’ legend Tom Brady’s fingerprints all over it. Pete Carroll and Geno Smith are running the show, and the Raiders have young weapons, Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty. They’ll stun the Patriots in New England to kick things off.
Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots (-2.5)
3. New York Jets Embarrass Aaron Rodgers's Pittsburgh Debut
Aaron Rodgers has seemingly been pleased as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, spending time talking about how much he has enjoyed falling back in love with the game of football. On Sunday, the New York Jets are going to make him question just how much longer he wants to lace up the cleats. The Jets certainly have no love lost for their former quarterback, and they should have a pretty stout defense. The Jets will intercept multiple Rodgers’ passes and route the Steelers in Week 1.
Pittsburgh (-2.5) at New York Jets
4. Bo Nix Announces His Arrival as a Star
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix was one of the surprise players of the 2024-2025 season in the NFL. Denver head coach Sean Payton believed in him and drafted him much earlier than most experts projected him to go, and then handed him the keys to the offense. Nix was quite good and seems to be a perfect fit for what Payton wants to do with his attack. The Broncos begin the 2025-2026 campaign as dark horse candidates to win the AFC West and be a Super Bowl contender, and Nix will start the year with a bang. He’ll go off against the Tennessee Titans and announce himself as an arrived star to the rest of the league. You just have to Bolieve!
5. Chicago Bears Make the Vikings Long for Sam Darnold
The Minnesota Vikings were a force in 2024, going 14-3 behind excellent play from quarterback Sam Darnold. They let Darnold walk in free agency as he signed with the Seattle Seahawks and turned the franchise over to second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy. McCarthy was drafted out of Michigan and was out all last season with an injury, but he’s now the unquestioned starter and enters a very tricky situation. Should the Vikings have kept Darnold, a veteran who could help them win without growing pains, and looked to deal McCarthy? That won’t be determined in Week 1, but fans will be questioning the decision that was made after the Chicago Bears knock off the Vikings on Monday Night Football in the Windy City.
Minnesota (-1.5) at Chicago
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.
1. The Jaguars Win Big and Immediately Become Overhyped
The Jacksonville Jaguars host the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 and enter the matchup as 3.5-point favorites. The Jags have been mired in a downward slope for the past few seasons, going from 9-8 with the AFC South Championship in 2022 to 9-8 while missing the playoffs in 2023 to just 4-13 in 2024. They notably drafted two-way star Travis Hunter and brought in former Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Liam Coen to try to fix the issues plaguing quarterback Trevor Lawrence. There has been some positive buzz surrounding Carolina, but that comes to a halt in the opening game as the Jaguars show off a revamped offensive attack and trounce the Panthers. As is always the case, there will be overreactions from one game, which will be the case in Jacksonville. The joy will be short-lived as the Jaguars come back down to earth, but it will be a fun few days for them.
Jacksonville (-3.5) vs. Carolina
Have all the intel you need? Free, actionable information is just one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.