NFL · 2 hours ago

NFL Week 1: 5 Fearless Takes That Fans Won’t See Coming

TJ Inman

Host · Writer

  • 5. Chicago Bears Make the Vikings Long for Sam Darnold

    The Minnesota Vikings were a force in 2024, going 14-3 behind excellent play from quarterback Sam Darnold. They let Darnold walk in free agency as he signed with the Seattle Seahawks and turned the franchise over to second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy. McCarthy was drafted out of Michigan and was out all last season with an injury, but he’s now the unquestioned starter and enters a very tricky situation. Should the Vikings have kept Darnold, a veteran who could help them win without growing pains, and looked to deal McCarthy? That won’t be determined in Week 1, but fans will be questioning the decision that was made after the Chicago Bears knock off the Vikings on Monday Night Football in the Windy City.

    Minnesota (-1.5) at Chicago

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • 2. Las Vegas Raiders Spoil the Patriots' Breakout Party

    There has been so much change in New England, and the Patriots feel like they could be a surprise playoff team this season. Mike Vrabel is in as head coach, the offensive line should be improved, and there is hope that Drake Maye is on the verge of stardom. They begin the season with a contest against the Las Vegas Raiders, a franchise that now has former Patriots’ legend Tom Brady’s fingerprints all over it. Pete Carroll and Geno Smith are running the show, and the Raiders have young weapons, Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty. They’ll stun the Patriots in New England to kick things off.

    Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots (-2.5)

  • 3. New York Jets Embarrass Aaron Rodgers's Pittsburgh Debut

    Aaron Rodgers has seemingly been pleased as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, spending time talking about how much he has enjoyed falling back in love with the game of football. On Sunday, the New York Jets are going to make him question just how much longer he wants to lace up the cleats. The Jets certainly have no love lost for their former quarterback, and they should have a pretty stout defense. The Jets will intercept multiple Rodgers’ passes and route the Steelers in Week 1.

    Pittsburgh (-2.5) at New York Jets

  • 4. Bo Nix Announces His Arrival as a Star

    Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix was one of the surprise players of the 2024-2025 season in the NFL. Denver head coach Sean Payton believed in him and drafted him much earlier than most experts projected him to go, and then handed him the keys to the offense. Nix was quite good and seems to be a perfect fit for what Payton wants to do with his attack. The Broncos begin the 2025-2026 campaign as dark horse candidates to win the AFC West and be a Super Bowl contender, and Nix will start the year with a bang. He’ll go off against the Tennessee Titans and announce himself as an arrived star to the rest of the league. You just have to Bolieve!

