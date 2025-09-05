NFL Week 1: Predicting the Outcomes of All 8 NFC Games
Grant White
Host · Writer
Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears
- Stadium: Soldier Field
- Location: Chicago, IL
- Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET
- Spread: MIN -1.5 | Total: 43.5
- Moneyline: MIN -116 | CHI -102
We believe in Ben Johnson, especially against a Vikings squad with an untested quarterback.
Predicted Outcome: Bears 28 - Vikings 20
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons
- Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Time: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: TB -1.5 | Total: 47.5
- Moneyline: TB -130 | ATL +110
We've said this before, but this is the year it all comes together for the Falcons. Watch their offense explode in Week 1.
Predicted Outcome: Falcons 31 - Buccaneers 24
New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders
- Stadium: Northwest Stadium
- Location: Landover, MD
- Time: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: WAS -5.5 | Total: 45.5
- Moneyline: WAS -270 | NYG +220
Last year was no fluke; the Commanders are on the rise. They prove they still got it in an intra-divisional clash versus the Giants.
Predicted Outcome: Commanders 32 - Giants 10
Arizona Cardinals vs. New Orleans Saints
- Stadium: Caesars Superdome
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- Time: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: ARI -6.5 | Total: 42.5
- Moneyline: ARI -270 | NO +220
This time next year, we'll be talking about which first-overall pick is leading the Saints onto the field. The Cardinals cash.
Predicted Outcome: Cardinals 28 - Saints 10
San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks
- Stadium: Lumen Field
- Location: Seattle, WA
- Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET
- Spread: SF -2.5 | Total: 43.5
- Moneyline: SF -132 | SEA +112
Defense wins championships, but the 49ers have done nothing to prove that in recent years. Time to right the ship in Seattle.
Predicted Outcome: 49ers 13 - Seahawks 10
Carolina Panthers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
- Stadium: EverBank Stadium
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Time: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET
- Spread: JAX -3.5 | Total: 46.5
- Moneyline: JAX -190 | CAR +160
These teams deserve each other, but the Jags are clearly superior.
Predicted Outcome: Jaguars 27 - Panthers 21
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers
- Stadium: Lambeau Field
- Location: Green Bay, WI
- Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET
- Spread: GB -2.5 | Total: 47.5
- Moneyline: GB -132 | DET +114
The Packers will give the Lions a run for their money, but they need time to come together. Lions in a nailbiter.
Predicted Outcome: Lions 28 - GB 27
Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Rams
- Stadium: SoFi Stadium
- Location: Inglewood, CA
- Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET
- Spread: LAR -3 | Total: 43.5
- Moneyline: LAR -156 | HOU +132
The Texans will surprise a few teams this season, but they won't catch the Rams off guard.
Predicted Outcome: Rams 24 | Texans 20
