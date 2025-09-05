Live NowLive
NFL · 1 hour ago

NFL Week 1: Predicting the Outcomes of All 8 NFC Games

Grant White

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

  • Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears

    • Stadium: Soldier Field
    • Location: Chicago, IL
    • Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET
    • Spread: MIN -1.5 | Total: 43.5
    • Moneyline: MIN -116 | CHI -102

    We believe in Ben Johnson, especially against a Vikings squad with an untested quarterback.

    Predicted Outcome: Bears 28 - Vikings 20

    • New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders

  • New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders

    • Stadium: Northwest Stadium
    • Location: Landover, MD
    • Time: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET
    • Spread: WAS -5.5 | Total: 45.5
    • Moneyline: WAS -270 | NYG +220

    Last year was no fluke; the Commanders are on the rise. They prove they still got it in an intra-divisional clash versus the Giants.

    Predicted Outcome: Commanders 32 - Giants 10

  • Arizona Cardinals vs. New Orleans Saints

    • Stadium: Caesars Superdome
    • Location: New Orleans, LA
    • Time: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET
    • Spread: ARI -6.5 | Total: 42.5
    • Moneyline: ARI -270 | NO +220

    This time next year, we'll be talking about which first-overall pick is leading the Saints onto the field. The Cardinals cash.

    Predicted Outcome: Cardinals 28 - Saints 10

  • San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks

    • Stadium: Lumen Field
    • Location: Seattle, WA
    • Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET
    • Spread: SF -2.5 | Total: 43.5
    • Moneyline: SF -132 | SEA +112

    Defense wins championships, but the 49ers have done nothing to prove that in recent years. Time to right the ship in Seattle.

    Predicted Outcome: 49ers 13 - Seahawks 10

  • Carolina Panthers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

    • Stadium: EverBank Stadium
    • Location: Jacksonville, FL
    • Time: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET
    • Spread: JAX -3.5 | Total: 46.5
    • Moneyline: JAX -190 | CAR +160

    These teams deserve each other, but the Jags are clearly superior.

    Predicted Outcome: Jaguars 27 - Panthers 21

  • Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers

    • Stadium: Lambeau Field
    • Location: Green Bay, WI
    • Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET
    • Spread: GB -2.5 | Total: 47.5
    • Moneyline: GB -132 | DET +114

    The Packers will give the Lions a run for their money, but they need time to come together. Lions in a nailbiter.

    Predicted Outcome: Lions 28 - GB 27

  • Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Rams

    • Stadium: SoFi Stadium
    • Location: Inglewood, CA
    • Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET
    • Spread: LAR -3 | Total: 43.5
    • Moneyline: LAR -156 | HOU +132

    The Texans will surprise a few teams this season, but they won't catch the Rams off guard.

    Predicted Outcome: Rams 24 | Texans 20

    

