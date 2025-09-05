NFL: Are These Week 1 Storylines Hype Or Concern?

Micah Parsons’ Back: CONCERN

When Micah Parsons was traded to the Green Bay Packers, I thought we’d hear that his back was 100% healthy. Instead, we get the report that he’ll need an epidural as he’s suffering from an L4/L5 facet joint sprain. This is a major concern as an epidural isn’t a healing treatment, but rather a temporary band-aid.

I didn’t win over a lot of fans in Houston when J.J. Watt was diagnosed with a herniated disc, and I questioned if he’d ever be the same. While the two situations aren’t identical, they’re similar enough to have major concerns, especially after the price the Packers paid to acquire Parsons.

Watt was 27 years old at the time, following his first five NFL seasons, and didn’t play in the lead-up to the season. Parsons is 26 following his first four NFL seasons and didn’t play in the lead-up to the season.

In the four years prior to Watt’s 2016 season, he averaged 17 sacks / 30 TFLs / 48 QB hits. In the seven seasons to follow, from 2016-2022, Watt had two seasons topping 5 sacks (2018 & 2022) and three seasons with more than 5 TFLs (2018 / 2020 / 2022).

Despite averaging almost 50 QB hits in the four seasons prior to the herniated disc, he never passed 25 QB hits in the final seven years of his career. Watt failed to play in more than half of the team’s games in four of his final seven seasons.

Watt and Parsons were/are considered some of the best players to ever do it in the NFL. They are still human and due to their talent did/will be going up against multiple 300+ pound NFL offensive lineman, putting severe torque and strain on their backs.