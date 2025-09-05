NFL Friday Night Football: Chiefs vs Chargers Top 5 Touchdown Scorers
Grant White
Host · Writer
5. Travis Kelce
Intent on moving up the all-time receiving yards leaderboard, Travis Kelce returned for his 13th professional season. A perennial All-Pro candidate, Kelce will again be the focal point of the Chiefs' aerial assault.
Kelce remains one of the most targeted pass-catchers in the NFL. Since 2016, the four-time All-Pro has recorded no fewer than 117 targets, 83 receptions, and 823 yards in any season. Furthermore, he's been Mahomes' go-to red zone target throughout. Last season alone, Kelce ranked fourth in the NFL with 25 red zone targets and has found paydirt 67 times over the previous nine seasons.
His odds have tumbled to start the season, but that only amplifies the value in backing Kelce as an anytime touchdown scorer.
Travis Kelce Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds: +176
1. Ladd McConkey
Ladd McConkey triumphantly announced his NFL arrival last season. The rookie wideout became a staple of the Los Angeles Chargers' passing attack, and his outlook is even more promising heading into tonight's clash versus the Kansas City Chiefs.
McConkey was heavily targeted throughout the 2024 campaign, but his role increased in the latter half of the campaign. From Week 7 onward, the Georgia product totaled a whopping 884 yards on 58 receptions and 73 targets.
Most impressively, McConkey was a touchdown threat throughout. He has breakaway speed, but can also get open on short to intermediate routes, making him a solid red zone target.
Assuredly, McConkey will improve on his seven touchdowns from last season, and that starts in tonight's Week 1 tilt.
Ladd McConkey Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds: +182
2. Patrick Mahomes
Throughout his career, Patrick Mahomes has earned a reputation as one of the most elusive quarterbacks in the league. While that doesn't always translate to scoring opportunities, we expect him to create rushing lanes on Friday.
Mahomes is a steady force when it comes to rushing the ball. The two-time MVP has at least 58 rushing attempts and 307 rushing yards over his previous five seasons. Across that stretch, he's totaled ten touchdowns, while recording multiple scores in all but one of those campaigns.
Moreover, Mahomes has victimized the Chargers more than any other team. In 12 career starts versus the Chargers, the Chiefs' field general has accumulated 315 rushing yards on 51 carries, both career-highs versus a particular opponent.
Curiously, Mahomes has not found the endzone against this division rival. Still, we see immense value in backing him to buck that unflattering trend in Week 1.
Patrick Mahomes Any Time Touchdown Scorer: +460
3. Los Angeles Chargers D/ST
Jim Harbaugh has transformed the Chargers' defense into a formidable beast. At the current betting price, backing them to record a touchdown seems like a no-brainer.
In their first season under Harbaugh, the Chargers were one of the best teams in the league at turning the ball over. They finished the campaign with the fourth-best turnover margin in the NFL, thanks to their 22 takeaways.
This is another pure value play, but we trust the Chargers to force the Chiefs into some mistakes. Further, we're taking a position on their defense or special teams to find the endzone.
Los Angeles Chargers D/ST Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds: +800
4. Omarion Hampton
The Chargers added to their offensive depth this offseason, drafting Omarion Hampton with the 22nd pick in the NFL Draft. Hampton is the presumptive starter, and we expect him to start his NFL career with a bang.
Hampton was used sparingly in the preseason, but did show off his premier rushing skills with the few touches he had. The North Carolina product mustered 21 yards on four carries, albeit without finding the endzone.
A hard-nosed, downhill rusher, Hampton will earn his fair share of touches near the goal line. As McConkey did last season, we expect Hampton to cross the plane in his inaugural NFL game.
Omarion Hampton Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds: +158
