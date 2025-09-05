Live NowLive
WATCH

LISTEN

NFL · 2 hours ago

NFL Friday Night Football: Chiefs vs Chargers Top 5 Touchdown Scorers

Grant White

Host · Writer

  • 5. Travis Kelce

    Intent on moving up the all-time receiving yards leaderboard, Travis Kelce returned for his 13th professional season. A perennial All-Pro candidate, Kelce will again be the focal point of the Chiefs' aerial assault. 

    Kelce remains one of the most targeted pass-catchers in the NFL. Since 2016, the four-time All-Pro has recorded no fewer than 117 targets, 83 receptions, and 823 yards in any season. Furthermore, he's been Mahomes' go-to red zone target throughout. Last season alone, Kelce ranked fourth in the NFL with 25 red zone targets and has found paydirt 67 times over the previous nine seasons.

    His odds have tumbled to start the season, but that only amplifies the value in backing Kelce as an anytime touchdown scorer. 

    Travis Kelce Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds: +176

    Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

  • 2. Patrick Mahomes

    Throughout his career, Patrick Mahomes has earned a reputation as one of the most elusive quarterbacks in the league. While that doesn't always translate to scoring opportunities, we expect him to create rushing lanes on Friday. 

    Mahomes is a steady force when it comes to rushing the ball. The two-time MVP has at least 58 rushing attempts and 307 rushing yards over his previous five seasons. Across that stretch, he's totaled ten touchdowns, while recording multiple scores in all but one of those campaigns.

    Moreover, Mahomes has victimized the Chargers more than any other team. In 12 career starts versus the Chargers, the Chiefs' field general has accumulated 315 rushing yards on 51 carries, both career-highs versus a particular opponent.

    Curiously, Mahomes has not found the endzone against this division rival. Still, we see immense value in backing him to buck that unflattering trend in Week 1.

    Patrick Mahomes Any Time Touchdown Scorer: +460

  • 3. Los Angeles Chargers D/ST

    Jim Harbaugh has transformed the Chargers' defense into a formidable beast. At the current betting price, backing them to record a touchdown seems like a no-brainer.

    In their first season under Harbaugh, the Chargers were one of the best teams in the league at turning the ball over. They finished the campaign with the fourth-best turnover margin in the NFL, thanks to their 22 takeaways. 

    This is another pure value play, but we trust the Chargers to force the Chiefs into some mistakes. Further, we're taking a position on their defense or special teams to find the endzone.

    Los Angeles Chargers D/ST Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds: +800 

  • 4. Omarion Hampton

    The Chargers added to their offensive depth this offseason, drafting Omarion Hampton with the 22nd pick in the NFL Draft. Hampton is the presumptive starter, and we expect him to start his NFL career with a bang. 

    Hampton was used sparingly in the preseason, but did show off his premier rushing skills with the few touches he had. The North Carolina product mustered 21 yards on four carries, albeit without finding the endzone. 

    A hard-nosed, downhill rusher, Hampton will earn his fair share of touches near the goal line. As McConkey did last season, we expect Hampton to cross the plane in his inaugural NFL game.

    Omarion Hampton Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds: +158

