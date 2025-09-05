NFL Friday Night Football: Chiefs vs Chargers Top 5 Touchdown Scorers

5. Travis Kelce

Intent on moving up the all-time receiving yards leaderboard, Travis Kelce returned for his 13th professional season. A perennial All-Pro candidate, Kelce will again be the focal point of the Chiefs' aerial assault.

Kelce remains one of the most targeted pass-catchers in the NFL. Since 2016, the four-time All-Pro has recorded no fewer than 117 targets, 83 receptions, and 823 yards in any season. Furthermore, he's been Mahomes' go-to red zone target throughout. Last season alone, Kelce ranked fourth in the NFL with 25 red zone targets and has found paydirt 67 times over the previous nine seasons.

His odds have tumbled to start the season, but that only amplifies the value in backing Kelce as an anytime touchdown scorer.

Travis Kelce Any Time Touchdown Scorer Odds: +176

