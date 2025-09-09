Live NowLive
NFL · 4 hours ago

Five Surprising Games From Week One Of The NFL Season

Lou Landers

Host · Writer

  • Colts 33 - Dolphins 8

    This was a blowout right from the start. The Dolphins looked dreadful from the first snap of the game, while the Colts defense made big plays, and Daniel Jones looked incredibly comfortable in his first start with his new team. The Dolphins look like they could be one of the worst teams in football this year. 

  • Broncos 20 - Titans 12

    This game was much closer than anyone would have expected. It was a one-point game until late in the 4th quarter before the Broncos put it away with a Dobbins rushing TD. The Broncos were expected to dominate, and although their defense did, the offense struggled. Bo Nix had costly turnovers, and they will have to clean that up when playing against stiffer competition. 

  • Eagles 24 - Cowboys 20

    This is not what we expected to see in the season opener. The Eagles were expected to win big, but their offense, other than Jalen Hurts, didn’t look too good. The defense lost Jalen Carter before their first defensive snap, and they struggled because of it. If not for some crucial drops by CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys might have even won this game. 

  • Steelers 34 - Jets 32

    These are two teams known for their defenses, not their offenses, yet they combined for 66 points in what was the most exciting game of the day. Aaron Rodgers threw for 4 TDs in the win, and Justin Fields made plays in both the passing game and with his legs. Breece Hall had a great game for the Jets as well. 

  • Bengals 17 - Browns 16

    The Bengals came into the season expected to have one of the top offenses in the league. Although they scored 17 points, the offense underwhelmed, specifically Chase and Higgins, who are thought of as the best WR duo in the league. 

